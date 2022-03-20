BY NEXT WEEK, ISMAIL SABRI MAY NO LONGER BE PM – GUAN ENG ISSUES FINAL WARNING – MOU IS ‘FINISHED & ENDED’ IF ANTI-HOPPING BILL IS NOT PASSED & SIGNED BY ISMAIL SABRI

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the government and Pakatan Harapan is over if the anti-hopping law is not passed within the agreed timeframe as promised, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

He said there appears to be some confusion over a constitutional amendment that is listed in the Order Paper to be tabled in Parliament on Monday (March 21), as it is unclear whether this amendment is related to the anti-hopping law or not.

“We want to know what this constitutional amendment is. As far as we know, the only constitutional amendment that has been discussed with us is the anti-hopping law.

“Without our support, you cannot get any constitutional amendments passed, so the only item that fits that constitutional amendment bill would be the anti-hopping law. But at the same time, you see the minister stating otherwise, so there is confusion there,” Lim said in a press conference at the DAP congress in Shah Alam today.

In his speech earlier, Lim had said the MOU had a provision requiring the government to enact an anti-hopping law by March 2022 to stop defections that have “contaminated the entire democratic process”.

“If the anti-hopping law is not passed as promised in the MOU signed by the prime minister, then the MOU is finished and ended.”

De facto law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar had previously said the bill for the anti-hopping law requires “further deliberation” before being tabled in the Dewan Rakyat.

He reassured that after engagement sessions with the relevant stakeholders have concluded and the cabinet has approved it, the bill will be tabled in a special session of Parliament.

Extend Parliament session

Lim said Pakatan Harapan currently wants to get clarification from the government and this will be done in a meeting next week with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“But we have made it very clear that if this is not passed, then I think this is the end of the MOU.

“Unless there is some clarity. Wait for them to come back and see what the constitutional amendment is all about tomorrow.

“If you want to extend Parliament to get the bill passed, I mean it is okay, you can extend, but not defer.

“If necessary, if let’s say, they cannot find a suitable time, maybe early April or whatever. As long as we have a definite date, we will discuss it when he returns from Vietnam,” Lim said.

