IN NOT EVEN 1 SECOND, ISMAIL SABRI CAVES IN – NOW PROMISES TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT ‘IF WE ARE CONFIDENT OF VICTORY’ – TO DISCUSS ‘WITHIN UMNO’S TOP 5 LEADERS, THE SUPREME COUNCIL & CABINET BEFORE PRESENTING PROPOSAL TO AGONG’

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has signalled his willingness to dissolve Parliament soon if it means victory for Umno and BN.

Addressing delegates at the Umno general assembly, he said they won’t wait one second longer – after discussions – if Umno and BN’s victory is assured.

Ismail Sabri said that he has heard the voices of delegates pushing for snap polls, and assured that it will be discussed within Umno’s top five leaders, the supreme council and the cabinet, before presenting a proposal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“InsyaAllah, all of us up here (the leadership stage) no matter who, wants BN to be the dominant party in the country again.

“If we are confident in our victory, we will not wait even one second to dissolve Parliament,” he added.

The Umno vice-president’s remarks were met with a standing ovation.

After ending his speech, Ismail Sabri shook hands with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and they both raised their arms.

Previously, Ismail Sabri indicated reluctance to cede to demands from Zahid’s camp for snap polls.

