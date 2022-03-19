COURT CLUSTER STRIKES – ANTI-ISMAIL SABRI POISON PEN LETTERS, THE BELOVED WEAPON TYPICAL OF UMNO’S DEVIOUS & CORRUPT CULTURE, FOUND AT AGM – ‘IT IS GOOD TO CALL FOR A SNAP POLL. IF HE FALLS, THEN WE ARE SAFE’

Poison pen letters criticising Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob were found on the last day of the Umno annual general assembly.

They accused Ismail Sabri of being the weakest prime minister for not resolving various issues.

The anonymous letters also called for a snap general election to save the country.

They were found on the floor outside the corridor of the World Trade Center Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), about 100m from its main entrance around 12.30pm today.

It is unclear if these flyers were distributed to Umno delegates.

Malaysiakini has contacted Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan for comment.

“It’s good to call for a snap poll. He falls, then we are safe,” read the letter.

“Ismail Sabri is the weakest among the Malaysian prime ministers. The puppet on stage was pushed to the back to give way to Bossku (Najib Razak to speak with the media). It’s lucky (Ismail Sabri) did not fall into a drain.

“(He) flies to Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand, he flies to Cambodia on a government jet, just for a vacation. No benefit at all. Even Indonesia does not want to sell us weapons,” it read.

Ismail Sabri was also said to be responsible for the recent forced labour issues in the country.

“He just trusts Human Resources Minister M Saravanan until the country is going to fall because of the Bangladeshi. The country has become like a forced labour country. None of the issues can be resolved by him.”

The letter also touched on the unresolved Covid-19 pandemic and the recent floods which caused widespread damage.

“How long can the RM10,000 candy last? It is as though we are like buffalo led by its nose, only move when someone is pulling,” read the letter.

MKINI

.