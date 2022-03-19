UMNO CALLS HADI ‘JAHANAM’ – GET RID OF HADI WHO IS ‘BERMULUT CELUPAR’ & WE CAN DISCUSS COOPERATION BUT IF HE IS THERE, WE GO OUR SEPARATE WAYS – UMNO TELLS PAS TO REJECT ITS LEADERS ESPECIALLY THE 3 ‘JAHANAMS’

Pasir Puteh Umno chief Zawawi Othman believes his party cannot cooperate with PAS as long as three “jahanam” (damned) individuals remain.

He said PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, PAS vice president Mohd Amar Abdullah, and PAS central election director Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor all had a tendency to “bermulut celupar” (run their mouths).

Delivering his debate during the Umno General Assembly today, the Kelantan delegate claimed his party’s leaders have never labelled or ridiculed PAS leaders.

This is in contrast, he said, to PAS leaders insulting and labelling them, such as calling them a “lame duck”.

“PAS leaders, especially the three jahanam […] PAS president Hadi, Nik Amar, and also Sanusi […] ini mulut jahat (they like to bad mouth).

“Umno Kelantan does not reject PAS, but we reject PAS leaders that exist today, namely the people I mentioned.

“If PAS rejects their leaders, we are willing to accept them. If there is no Hadi, insya-Allah (god willing) we can discuss (cooperating with them) again. But if he is there, let us keep our separate ways,” Zawawi (above) said.

During his speech in the Dewan Merdeka of the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, he also urged Umno not to accept any of their former representatives who joined Bersatu.

But if they wanted to return to Umno, a deadline must be set for said representatives to make a decision, he added.

Zawawi also praised former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak who he referred to as “Bossku”, claiming the spirit of Umno is in the Pekan MP.

Pasir Puteh Umno chief Zawawi Othman

“Insya-Allah, we (Umno) are safe if our top guns – the top five including Bossku – discuss, think, and unite together for our happiness.

“We will fight till the last drop of our blood,” he said.

MKINI

