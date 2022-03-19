RUTHLESSLY & INEVITABLY, THE NAJIB & ZAHID NOOSE CLOSES ROUND ISMAIL SABRI & CABINET CLUSTER’S NECKS – UMNO EXPECTED TO PASS RESOLUTION ON EARLY GE15 – WITH ANOTHER MOTION ON THE CARDS TO AMEND PARTY CONSTITUTION SO THAT INTERNAL POLLS CAN BE HELD ONLY AFTER GE15

Umno is expected to pass a resolution urging for the 15th general election (GE15) to be held as soon as possible.

Another resolution to amend the party constitution so that internal polls are only held after the general election is also expected to pass.

A senior party leader told Malaysiakini on condition of anonymity that both motions will be tabled today for party delegates to approve.

“These two main motions are expected to get support from the majority of delegates and be part of our preparations for GE15,” the leader said.

A snap election, to be held this year, is being promoted by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his faction.

This follows BN winning supermajorities in both the Malacca and Johor polls – albeit with less than 50 percent of the popular vote.

However, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob – who is Zahid’s subordinate in Umno – is resisting calls for an early election.

But if a resolution supporting a snap election is passed, Ismail Sabri will be under strong pressure to abide by the party’s decision to dissolve Parliament later this year.

Meanwhile, delaying the Umno election is meant to deter efforts by Zahid’s rivals to remove him before GE15.

Zahid’s camp argues that delaying party polls will ensure the party is united and strong in facing the general election.

Umno elections must be held before the current leadership’s term expires in December this year.

MKINI

.