KA SIONG & CO READY TO ‘CATAPULT’ INTO GE15 – BUT WILL THEY END UP IN KLANG RIVER? – MCA & MIC, BOTH PREVIOUSLY STAUNCHLY BEHIND MUHYIDDIN & CABINET CLUSTER, NOW SASHAY TOWARDS ZAHID & COURT CLUSTER

Wee: MCA ready to catapult into GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA is already on standby mode and will hit the ground running when the bell for the 15th General Election (GE15) is rung, says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

The MCA president said as the current Parliament term is already into its fourth year, it was only a matter of time before GE15.

“According to the Federal Constitution, the Prime Minister and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong have the final say (on calling a general election).

“As a component party of Barisan Nasional, MCA has to be ready at all times to face the coming polls.

“So we have to work hard – starting from now. In the end, the results are in the hands of the people. Only the rakyat can decide our fate,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Umno general assembly.

The Transport Minister said although the results of the recent Johor and Melaka elections had been positive for MCA and Barisan, much more still needs to be done.

“The results of the recent state elections gave us some encouragement but we still need to work harder.

“We must be truly prepared in order to achieve a bigger victory,” he said.

Dr Wee was present at the assembly to listen to the presidential address by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamid, the leader of the Barisan component party.

Other component party leaders who attended were MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah deputy president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

Saravanan said Ahmad Zahid’s speech sent a strong message to the Umno delegates on the importance of unity.

“I believe the president’s speech will provide a newfound spirit and spur members to close ranks and strengthen the party.

“This will inspire all party members as we face GE15 later,” he said.

ANN

.