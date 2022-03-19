ALL EYES ON THIS WEEKEND – AS CUNNING NAJIB & ZAHID FORCED TO REIN IN THEIR PUSH FOR GE15 – WITH UMNO DELEGATES CALL FOR AN END TO ‘UNDIGNIFIED ACTIVITIES’ – ‘I HAVE HOPE IN PM ISMAIL SABRI, WE DO NOT WANT YOU TO BE BULLIED BY OTHERS’ – BUT FIGHTING TO STAY OUT OF JAIL, NAJIB & ZAHID’S COURT CLUSTER CAN ONLY STEP UP THE PACE TO PRESSURE ISMAIL BEFORE THE AGM ENDS

Don’t allow Ismail to be bullied or belittled, say delegates

KUALA LUMPUR: Several delegates to the Umno general assembly have raised the need for party vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob to be defended in his post as prime minister (PM) and for members not to do anything that could weaken the party. Wangsa Maju Umno division chief Shafie Abdullah urged that no one should belittle Ismail. “I have hope in the PM, we do not want you to be bullied by others,” he said during the debate on the president’s policy speech at the general assembly, which opened today. Melaka delegate Mustafa Musa said the Umno leadership and members should not do anything that might weaken the party’s strength. He called for an end to undignified activities such as character assassination and boot-licking because such behaviour would weaken Umno. “Trust the ‘top five’ (leadership),” he said. A Perlis delegate Wan Saiful Daniel Mohd Yusof said all delegates should allow the leadership to determine the party’s strategies, including those relating to the 15th general election. Kedah delegate Othman Aziz said the people had begun to trust the government again like when the country’s administration was led by Umno and Barisan Nasional leaders. Earlier, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had urged the government and the party to move together. He expressed confidence in Ismail to lead the government. FMT

No explicit push for GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: While most Umno delegates anticipated that the presidential address would focus on blaring the GE15 war-horn, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi played it cool by not explicitly pushing for an early general election.

In his presidential address yesterday, Ahmad Zahid said Umno and Barisan Nasional had several successful election outings, the latest being in Johor.

The Umno president said the party upheld the Federal Constitution and understood that the power to dissolve Parliament was with the Prime Minister.

“The Prime Minister will be the one handling the matter and will seek the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (to dissolve the Parliament). We do not want to interfere with this.

“However, Umno has the power to determine the party’s direction and we won in several by-elections and state polls. So what are we waiting for?” he asked.

The current Parliament term expires in June 2023 and a general election must be held by July that year.

Ahmad Zahid said the Opposition had ulterior motives and intended to kill the government from the inside, citing the story of Helen of Troy and the Trojan war as an example.

“We must realise that our opponents have never stopped trying to destroy us. When they signed the MOU (memorandum of understanding), it means they had ulterior motives. I believe, when they accepted us, it is because they knew this was a way to kill us.

“So, should we extend the MOU? We leave it to the wisdom of the Prime Minister to decide,” he said.

Under the MOU, the government agreed not to dissolve Parliament before July 31 this year, allowing for a period of political stability.

As a condition, Pakatan Harapan also agreed to support or abstain from major votes in Parliament.

On the Umno polls, Ahmad Zahid said he did not unilaterally make a decision to hold Umno polls after the general election, adding that 186 out of 190 divisions had agreed to this.

“It is a norm for Umno to focus on the general election before it conducts internal polls. This has been the practice for years. Is it reasonable to change this tradition?” he asked.

He said when it was time for Umno election, all posts would be up for contests and anyone can vie for any position, including the president’s post.

“If Tok Mat (Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan) wants to, he can contest the presidency, if anyone wants to contest the deputy president and vice-president posts, by all means, go ahead,” he said.

The various Umno wings’ have pressed the party to push for a general election, on the basis that it should be done as the momentum was good for the party and Barisan.

Observers believed the issue would be addressed by the president during his winding-up address today.

“He is probably saving the best for last and will share his views on GE15 during his winding-up speech,” said an observer.

Umno was supposed to elect its office bearers last year but postponed the election for 18 months.

The Registrar of Societies directed the party to hold its polls before Dec 29 this year. ANN

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN

.