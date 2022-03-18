‘BETRAYAL IN UMNO’ – DON’T PUSH ME TO THE WALL, ZAHID WARNS ISMAIL SABRI & ‘PUTRAJAYA CLUSTER’ – BUT WHAT CAN ZAHID DO TO ISMAIL & ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ – IF THEY RESIST OR IGNORE HIS CALL FOR EARLY GE15? – WITH UMNO’S INTERNAL POLLS DUE IN DECEMBER, WHY WON’T ISMAIL & UMNO MINISTERS RESIST & DELAY UNTIL THEY HAVE HAD A CHANCE TO THROW HIM & NAJIB OUT
Zahid warns PM Umno has ‘power to set its own course’
UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has warned Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob that the party has the power to determine its direction if the latter does not want to call for the 15th general election (GE15) this year.
“Umno is a party that respects the Federal Constitution and we understand that the power to dissolve Parliament lies with the cabinet.
“The prime minister also has to deal with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on this matter. And while we don’t want to interfere in this, Umno, as a responsible party, also has the right to determine its own course of direction,” said Zahid during his policy speech at the 2021 Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre today.
Zahid’s response comes after Ismail yesterday said that the party has not discussed when to hold GE15, although many Umno leaders have already raised the issue.
The latest Umno leaders to raise the issue at the assembly are party deputy president Mohamad Hasan and Puteri wing chief Zahidah Zarik Khan.
Besides continuing its momentum, Umno wants to hold GE15 this year before the party holds its polls at year-end.
Additionally, Zahid said that although Umno is in the current Barisan Nasional-Perikatan Nasional government, its views were being ignored and important posts were given to others.
As such, Zahid also reminded Ismail to “tighten the screws and clear the drainage” on a group of Umno ministers and deputy ministers who have defied party leadership.
“There is a group that doesn’t know how to give thanks. They forget that their positions and power comes with support from the party.
“But when they are in power, they call us all sorts of names (court cluster, etc). Why do they ask us for help when they need support?”
He added that these leaders are only interested in furthering their political careers.
“Remember, that this Putrajaya cluster has not been charged yet or cleared of speculation,” said Zahid.
The party president, however, did not elaborate on what he meant by Putrajaya cluster.
But Umno, said Zahid, has come a long way since supporting PN for 17 months.
“This situation was so dire until 15 MPs had to withdraw their support from Muhyiddin Yassin, although, 23 others supported.
“But all are now united again to support Ismail,” said Zahid. TMI
Umno president tells party dissidents not to push him against wall
Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has cautioned dissidents within the party to not try his patience and further attempt to push him against a wall.
“I am grateful to be given an opportunity to lead the party and defend it from various attacks, including from attempts to paralyse the party.
“We have identified them (dissidents). Yet the spirit of partisan and loyalty override everything. Even though I need to have the benefit of the doubt, my top priority is the sustainability of the party,” he said while delivering a keynote address at the Umno annual general assembly 2021 today.
Zahid pointed out that he may appear quiet and tolerant but it does not mean he’s unaware of the situation and neither is he complacent.
“Don’t test me too much,” he warned.
“Stop trying to push me against the wall. I am not infallible. I am not perfect but everything has its limits,” he added.
Zahid, however, did not name any party leader or individuals in his speech.
Pressure has been mounting on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call for snap polls but factions aligned to the Umno vice-president appeared to be pushing back against such a demand.
Betrayal within party
Zahid, who has advocated for a snap election, expressed disappointment over what he called a betrayal within his party.
“I don’t pay attention to outside attacks, alah bisa tegal biasa (used to the sting).
“But I am disappointed with the attacks from within (api dalam sekam), the saboteurs (gunting dalam lipatan) within the party who are looking to betray us,” he said, without mincing his words.
Zahid added that he was aware of certain movements being planned by some quarters in the party ahead of Umno polls, which is slated to be held by the end of the year.
However, he wants Umno’s leadership and its members to pay no mind to this and instead train their focus on bigger agendas such as the 15th general election.
Party unity, Zahid said, is more important than calling for party polls that can divide Umno.
“I know what’s going on, who is managing a campaign (against the leadership), who is financing it, the president is indeed not in the dark,” he said.
Zahid revealed that he is aware money had been paid to some delegates who attended the wings’ general assembly in relation to party polls, including delegates from Johor and Malacca.
He said cash handouts are not a good practice, however, he believes those who paid money harboured no bad intention.
‘Anyone can contest for party positions’
Zahid said the practice of giving out “cai” or menu which serves as a voting guide has emerged ahead of the party election.
“It’s not that I don’t know, some have teamed up together (for the party election) and have a ‘cai’.
“Anyone can contest in the upcoming party election. Mohamad Hasan can run for presidency if he dares.
“Anyone who is brave can also contest for the deputy president post against Mohamad, or even go after the vice-president posts. We have no fear at all,” he said.
The term “cai” evolved from the term “cai dan” or “restaurant menu” in Chinese. In the Malaysian political context, the “cai dan” usually serves as a voting guide issued by competing teams.
It normally contains photographs of candidates and their corresponding numbers used for the election.
“The party president was once a defence minister and home minister, there have been investigations on what’s going on in the party (so I know what’s going on), let’s just focus on uniting the party,” he added.
Zahid also said 186 out of 190 Umno divisions passed a resolution to hold the party election after the general election.
“This is not my decision, but the divisions. It is common for the party to hold an internal electon after the general election. This has been a practice for years. Is it appropriate for us to change the tradition,” he added.
Umno has postponed its internal election to December. MKINI
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI
.