‘BETRAYAL IN UMNO’ – DON’T PUSH ME TO THE WALL, ZAHID WARNS ISMAIL SABRI & ‘PUTRAJAYA CLUSTER’ – BUT WHAT CAN ZAHID DO TO ISMAIL & ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ – IF THEY RESIST OR IGNORE HIS CALL FOR EARLY GE15? – WITH UMNO’S INTERNAL POLLS DUE IN DECEMBER, WHY WON’T ISMAIL & UMNO MINISTERS RESIST & DELAY UNTIL THEY HAVE HAD A CHANCE TO THROW HIM & NAJIB OUT

Zahid warns PM Umno has ‘power to set its own course’

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has warned Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob that the party has the power to determine its direction if the latter does not want to call for the 15th general election (GE15) this year.

“Umno is a party that respects the Federal Constitution and we understand that the power to dissolve Parliament lies with the cabinet.

“The prime minister also has to deal with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on this matter. And while we don’t want to interfere in this, Umno, as a responsible party, also has the right to determine its own course of direction,” said Zahid during his policy speech at the 2021 Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre today.

Zahid’s response comes after Ismail yesterday said that the party has not discussed when to hold GE15, although many Umno leaders have already raised the issue.

Ismail had also previously said that he was in no rush to call for a snap election as the current Parliament term only ends in July 2023. Besides Ismail, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has also asked for more time to allow the public health situation due to the Covid-19 epidemic to stabilise.

The latest Umno leaders to raise the issue at the assembly are party deputy president Mohamad Hasan and Puteri wing chief Zahidah Zarik Khan.

Besides continuing its momentum, Umno wants to hold GE15 this year before the party holds its polls at year-end.

Additionally, Zahid said that although Umno is in the current Barisan Nasional-Perikatan Nasional government, its views were being ignored and important posts were given to others.

As such, Zahid also reminded Ismail to “tighten the screws and clear the drainage” on a group of Umno ministers and deputy ministers who have defied party leadership.

“There is a group that doesn’t know how to give thanks. They forget that their positions and power comes with support from the party.

“But when they are in power, they call us all sorts of names (court cluster, etc). Why do they ask us for help when they need support?”

He added that these leaders are only interested in furthering their political careers.

“Remember, that this Putrajaya cluster has not been charged yet or cleared of speculation,” said Zahid.

The party president, however, did not elaborate on what he meant by Putrajaya cluster.

But Umno, said Zahid, has come a long way since supporting PN for 17 months.

“This situation was so dire until 15 MPs had to withdraw their support from Muhyiddin Yassin, although, 23 others supported.

“But all are now united again to support Ismail,” said Zahid. TMI

