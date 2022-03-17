‘I PITY ISMAIL SABRI. RAMADAN IS LOOMING BUT THOSE AT UMNO AGM NOT INTERESTED IN POLITICAL STABILITY’ – MAHFUZ TELLS ‘FRIEND’ ISMAIL SABRI ‘NOT TO GIVE FACE TO THE POWER-HUNGRY WHO ONLY WANT YOUR PM POST’ BY DEMANDING GE15

UMNO does not seem interested in establishing political stability nor does it respect the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the government and opposition lawmakers, Mahfuz Omar (Pokok Sena-PH) told Parliament today.

He said after triggering the Malacca and Johor elections, Umno is now eager to call for the dissolution of Parliament.

Mahfuz said Umno’s eagerness to push for an election is almost as if they want royal powers, with a dissolution granted by the king alone.

“This MOU was signed in the name of political stability, at the suggestion of the king and whose royal address we are debating.

Yet, at PWTC today, the government does not seem to possess the desire to create political stability,” he said, referring to the ongoing Umno general assembly.

The government had signed an MOU on transformation and political stability with Pakatan Harapan leaders on September 13, last year.

Mahfuz interrupted Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who was winding up her ministry’s response to the royal address.

“Ramadan is looming and yet instead of talking about how to celebrate it, those in PWTC are busy talking about speeding up the general election,” Mahfuz said.

Last night, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan in his keynote speech at the joint opening of the party’s Wanita, Youth and Puteri assemblies said the election must be held at the earliest opportunity so that the party can “attack” when the opposition is weak.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Puteri Umno leader Zahida Zarik Khan said she wants Parliament to be dissolved immediately.

Zahida said the general election should be held soon for the party to continue its recent triumphs in Malacca and Johor “before we lose momentum”.

To this, Mahfuz said he agreed with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who earlier today reminded Umno members not to go overboard to the point it would be seen to usurp the power of the king in urging the next general election.

“I pity my friend, the prime minister, for having to face this,” Mahfuz said as he looked towards Ismail, who was present in Parliament.

“Prime Minister, you should not give face to these people, who are only power hungry and want your post,” Mahfuz added.

So far, Ismail said, the issue of calling an election soon has not been discussed at party level and no one within the party has met him to discuss it.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

