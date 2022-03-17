BOMBSHELL – CAN ISMAIL SABRI TRUST NAJIB & ZAHID? – IF JOHOR’S HASNI CAN BE PLAYED OUT SO CAN ISMAIL – ANGLING FOR AN ASSURANCE HE WILL STAY PM BEFORE AGREEING TO CALL FOR GE15 MAY NOT SAVE ISMAIL SABRI

THE hero of the Johor election, Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad will be greeted by big cheers and applause at the Umno general assembly this Friday (March 18).

But Hasni will be among the reduced number of Johor delegates at the general assembly because some of them will not be attending in protest over the shocking turn of events regarding the mentri besar issue.

The body politic of Johor Umno is still upset and even state deputy chief Datuk Seri Nur Jazlan Mohamed said, “maybe yes, maybe no,” when asked if he would be there.

Hasni, on his part, has been the perfect gentleman in accepting the choice of Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi as the new Mentri Besar

The former mentri besar is even trying to persuade the Johor delegates to put the episode behind them and show up at the general assembly.

What happened has taken the shine off what would otherwise be a glittering moment for Umno, but it does not want to prolong the matter because it is a pro-royalist party.

Those taking part in the debate have been told to close this unhappy chapter during a briefing by deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, better known as Mat Hasan, on Tuesday.

Mat Hasan told the briefing: “We have won big, let’s move forward and focus on what we did right and what else we can do better.”

He urged them to talk about how the Johor experience could be replicated in the general election.

Mohamad is also likely to be lauded by delegates because this is the second successful state election he has led as Barisan Nasional election director or “election commander,” as his party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi puts it.

But the loudest cheers will probably go to “Bossku” or Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was the unexpected X-factor in the campaign.

Najib faces daily criticism on social media but he did not abandon Umno and went all out for the party even though he is drowning in legal troubles. That is why members appreciate him.

However, topmost in the minds of the delegates is the general election (GE15).

The calls for GE15 to be held this year will reach a crescendo at the general assembly.

The general assembly will very likely pass a resolution calling for GE15 to be held soon and for the matter to be discussed and decided by the party’s top five which includes Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who is an Umno vice-president.

Mat Hasan set the tone during his keynote address at the opening of the Youth, Wanita and Puteri wings on Wednesday (March 16) night.

He put up a strong case on why GE15 should not be delayed and must be held this year to take advantage of the party’s own strength and the disarray among the opposition parties.

Another key point in Mat Hasan’s speech was that the Muafakat Nasional is over and done with. Umno is no longer interested in working with PAS.

“Melaka and Johor have shown that our grassroots base is intact. Don’t lose the momentum,” said Melaka Umno chief Datuk Seri Rauf Yusoh.

All this will be played out before the Prime Minister, the only man on the Umno stage who has the constitutional power to fulfil what his party wants.

He is holding a super weapon. The party can scream “bubar” but only Ismail can advise the King on calling for an election.

The perception is that the ministers or the “kluster mentri” are the ones who want to go a full term.

One minister recently posted an eloquent 33-point essay on Facebook questioning whether Umno was ready for GE15.

The minister quoted Sun Tzu: He will win who knows when to fight and not to fight.

Titiwangsa deputy chief Datuk Affendi Zahari said no political party can ever be fully ready in a war.

“We should do it sooner rather than later so that the opposition won’t have time to settle their differences and regroup,” said Affendi.

Ismail has not seemed as gung-ho as the rest of his party about an early GE15 and is even willing to consider DAP’s suggestion to extend the MOU of cooperation between the government and the opposition parties.

However, the outcome of the Melaka and Johor polls has set the stage for GE15 and the Prime Minister may not find support from his own party if he persists in going a full term.

But Ismail is actually a party man and he recently told a Pahang leader: “I have to follow what the delegates want at the general assembly. That is the highest body.”

People in his party keep asking him not to make the same mistake as Najib who was waiting for the perfect time to call for an election and the perfect time never came.

It is possible that Ismail wants an assurance from his party that he will be the prime minister candidate before he agrees to call for elections.

But after what happened in Johor, there is really no guarantee that the poster boy will get the top job.

Ahmad Zahid will be calling the shots at the general assembly. His standing in the party is much more steady than a year ago.

The majority of the delegates are with him and leaders seen as wanting to stall the general election will not be popular.

Ahmad Zahid will use the wave of support to fire up the mood for an early election.

Delegates will be waiting for the Prime Minister to respond.

ANN

