SPLIT IN UMNO OVER GE15 ERUPTS INTO THE OPEN – ‘BE PRUDENT, MATURE & WISE,’ WANITA UMNO CHIEF TELLS GANG NAJIB & ZAHID AS THEY PUSH FOR IMMEDIATE POLLS – ‘WE ALSO NEED TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THE MOU SIGNED BETWEEN THE GOVT & THE OPPOSITION WILL BE VALID UNTIL JULY 31. IT IS NOT LONG FROM NOW’

Wanita Umno head Noraini Ahmad says the government needs to be prudent and consider all factors before calling for the 15th general election.

WANITA Umno head Noraini Ahmad has cautioned the party leadership on the need for the right timing for the next general election as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call for the 15th general election (GE15) soon.

She said that the party needs to take into account the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on transformation and political stability that it had signed with the Pakatan Harapan.

She noted that under the MOU, Putrajaya can only call for a general election after July 31.

“We have to be prudent in any decision we make. Wanita believes the Supreme Council will make the right decision and suggest the right time for a poll to be called to the prime minister,” she said in her policy speech while opening the Wanita Umno annual general assembly.

“Based on our successes, we can see that our supporters are enthusiastic to face the next GE. However, we must realise that the people are watching and monitoring us.

“But at the same time, we also need to take into account that the MOU signed between the government and the opposition bloc, will be valid until July 31. It is not long (from now), so any action and decision we are going to make must be prudent, mature and wise,” said Noraini.

She was responding to Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, who last night called for the election to be held quickly.

He said delaying the GE15 could work against Umno, because it would allow the opposition to regroup.

He called for the election to be held at the earliest opportunity, urging the party to “attack” when the opposition is weak.

“Strike while your enemy is weak and strike while the iron is hot,” he said.

Mohamad said the party should not hesitate as it will give the opposition time to regroup and face it from a position of strength at the next general election.

The call for GE15 is growing louder within the party following its thumping victory in the Johor elections.

Umno and its partners in the Barisan Nasional coalition won 40 of the 56 seats in the state assembly.

