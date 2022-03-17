GUAN ENG MINCES NO WORDS – IT’S ANWAR TO BLAME FOR LOGO FIASCO IN JOHOR – ‘WHO WAS THE DPM THEN? IT WAS WAN AZIZAH (ANWAR’S WIFE) FROM PKR & SHE IMPLEMENTED A LOT OF GOOD POLICIES FOR WOMEN’ – INDEED, RAFIZI SHOULD CHALLENGE ANWAR FOR THE PKR TOP POST INSTEAD OF GOING FOR THE NO.2 – IN FACT IF ANWAR HAD ANY SHAME OR ETHICS, HE SHOULD STEP DOWN ALREADY AS PAKATAN & PKR CHIEF
Logo fiasco costs Harapan dearly in Johor, says Guan Eng
Pakatan Harapan had trouble presenting a united front during the Johor election, conceded DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.
In an interview with Malaysiakini, Lim said the first obstacle was the fact that while DAP and Amanah had stuck to the coalition’s common logo, PKR chose to use its own.
“I always stress this, you can win elections if you fight as a coalition,” Lim said, noting that the country has always been ruled by coalitions – be it through BN, Perikatan Nasional (PN) or Harapan.
“When we go (into an election) as a coalition, it’s not just DAP alone. It’s also Amanah and PKR.
“If you don’t use a common logo, what message does it tell the voters? I think that message is distracting and you cannot keep hoping that we are serious and committed to forming the next government.
“They (voters) want to see us united as a team,” he added.
Harapan’s logo woes are not new. During the Sarawak election, all three parties used their respective flags and the coalition came in third, winning just two out of 82 seats.
Accept both the good and bad
PKR organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad explained in January that his party decided to use its own flag for the Johor polls because the Harapan logo was deemed to carry too much “baggage”.
Nik Nazmi said that the Harapan administration was noted for its many shortcomings and also the Sheraton Move which resulted in a change of government in 2020. His views were often echoed by other PKR leaders.
For Lim, Harapan has to accept that it had shortcomings during its administration but disavowing the coalition altogether would mean forgetting about the coalition’s successes.
“You must take both the good and the bad.
“(PKR) was also part of that government. By using your own logo, you will not be able to avoid being associated with the Harapan administration.
“Who was the deputy prime minister then? Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail from PKR. When she was deputy prime minister, she implemented a lot of good policies for women,” he said.
However, it is not just PKR that is against the Harapan logo. DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke and Bilut assemblyperson Lee Chin Chen had publicly suggested using DAP’s own flag in elections as well.
Lim said he welcomed different opinions on the matter and acknowledged that DAP may benefit in some instances if it used its own logo.
However, the Bagan MP stressed that using a common logo was necessary for appealing beyond the party’s traditional base.
“The question is, which logo? Here we say, it should be the Harapan logo because we registered as a coalition.
“If you represent Harapan, why are you not using the Harapan logo?” he asked.
Lack of shadow cabinet
On Harapan’s decision not to form a shadow cabinet, Lim said he was personally in favour of the system but the majority in the coalition leadership – including opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim – were not.
Lim said Harapan MPs operated on a committee system, in which nine groups of lawmakers are assigned to check on various government ministries.
“Personally, I would agree that we should at least try to have a shadow cabinet but we’ve got to listen to the views of the majority and the opposition leader if they feel that (the) committee system works better,” he added.
Guan Eng: Rafizi’s target is Anwar, perhaps battle him for top post
Although preferring not to meddle in PKR’s internal affairs, Lim Guan Eng could not resist firing a minor salvo.
The DAP secretary-general suggested that former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli, who announced his intention to contest for the PKR number two post, should instead mount a challenge against party president Anwar Ibrahim.
Lim raised this when responding to Rafizi’s scathing remarks about Pakatan Harapan, which he claimed was contemplating a pact with Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the next general election.
However, Lim believed that the criticism was aimed at Anwar.
“I think this one is basically directed at Anwar because he mentions not just Harapan but PKR (as well). So, from there, it is clear that if there are any negotiations, they will talk to Anwar.
“They will not (talk) with us. If necessary, you ask us (Lim and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu) to come in (for the discussion) but basically, Anwar will be the key person to talk to,” Lim told Malaysiakini in an exclusive interview.
“So, his (Rafizi’s) target is Anwar. I think that since this is for his campaign purposes for deputy president, I don’t want to get involved.
“Perhaps, instead of contesting for deputy president, he should contest for the president’s post straight,” he added.
Reiterating that he did not wish to get caught in the crossfire between Anwar and Rafizi, Lim said he just wanted to set the record straight.
“I think he (Rafizi) got his facts wrong,” he added.
Elaborating, Lim said Harapan leaders have not held discussions with their PN counterparts regarding an electoral pact.
On the same note, the former finance minister made it clear that he was speaking on behalf of DAP leaders and Mohamad, who is popularly known as Mat Sabu.
“As far as top leaders are concerned, no discussion. By that, I mean myself and Mat Sabu – no discussion. Second-level leaders talk to everyone. (At) Parliament, you talk to everyone,” he added.
‘No discussions with PN’
Asked if Anwar is interested in working with PN, which comprises key players behind the infamous Sheraton Move that collapsed the Harapan government, Lim said he would let PKR answer that question.
“As far as DAP is concerned, as I said just now, we did not have discussions with PN.
“As far as during or before the Johor election at the top level, Mat Sabu and I never met (PN chairperson) Muhyiddin (Yassin). I don’t think Anwar met Muhyiddin.
“But after (the) election, whether they (Anwar and Muhyiddin) met in Parliament and talked, that you have to ask Anwar,” he added.
Commenting on DAP lawmaker Ong Kian Ming’s proposal for Harapan to adopt a flexible approach, Lim said the former was looking at it from an academic perspective in terms of dispersion and the spread of votes cast in the Johor election.
“Ong is looking at it from an academic point to see how you can maximise your chances, but this is a political question. You can be flexible, but you cannot compromise your principles,” Lim added.
On the impression that he appeared to be closer to Mat Sabu than Anwar, Lim said this is because he had spent 18 months in prison together with the Amanah president.
“I am also close to Anwar, and Mat Sabu is probably close to Anwar too. I mean in their younger days, they were together.
“But for me and Mat Sabu, it is because we were in the same camp, we got to know each other well… when you endure the pain together, you forge a true friendship,” Lim added.
.