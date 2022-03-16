ALREADY RM101 BILLION OF SAVINGS TAKEN OUT – YET ISMAIL SABRI, DESPERATE FOR POPULARITY AT UMNO AGM OR NOT, ORDERS ANOTHER RM10,000 WITHDRAWAL – FORCING THE BELEAGUERED EPF TO APPEAL – ‘MAKE THIS THE LAST SPECIAL WITHDRAWAL SCHEME’

Make this the last special withdrawal scheme, says EPF

PETALING JAYA: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) says the latest special withdrawal initiative should be the last scheme.

Noting that this would be the fourth special withdrawal scheme after i-Lestari and i-Sinar in 2020 and i-Citra in July last year, it said a total of RM101 billion had been withdrawn under the first three facilities.

“As the country rebuilds the economy and more people have returned to work, EPF believes that this should be the last facility allowed under the special withdrawal initiative.

“EPF would like to reiterate its concerns around members’ retirement adequacy and hopes this will be a precursor towards the rebuilding of retirement savings and reforming of the nation’s social security system,” it said in a statement today.

It added that it would announce further details on the application for withdrawal and payment mechanisms soon.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced another special RM10,000 EPF withdrawal facility.

He said the government decided to allow this because it was aware that many people were still struggling from the effects of the pandemic.

“Although we have allowed another withdrawal, I appeal to the contributors to maintain their savings unless their situation is really urgent,” he said.

There have been growing calls for Putrajaya to allow more EPF withdrawals for those struggling to make ends meet.

Former prime minister Najib Razak had been leading the calls for the additional withdrawals and proposed ways the retirement fund could replenish members’ savings.

More recently, even opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who had been reluctant to support the move, urged the government to allow another round of withdrawals.

EPF members have been able to access up to RM71,000 each from their retirement funds through the three previous withdrawal programmes, amounting to RM101 billion.

Following this, EPF said that a total of 6.1 million members, or 48% of its members under the age of 55, now had less than RM10,000 in savings in their retirement funds. FMT

Govt to allow special RM10,000 EPF withdrawal, says PM

PETALING JAYA: The government will now allow a special Employees Provident Fund(EPF) withdrawal of RM10,000, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. He said that further details on the scheme will be announced by the Finance Ministry,and added that this comes after requests from various parties. “This is a tough decision because it involves the retirement savings of the people. This special withdrawal is a middle path to balance out the pressing needs of today and the future savings,” said Ismail Sabri in a special press conference on Wednesday (March 16). He said research and thorough scrutiny on the country’s Covid-19 recovery phase pointed out that there are still people who have been affected economically, lost their income and are trying to rebuild their lives. “The government has heard, researched and looked into the requests of several parties who wanted to withdraw from their EPF savings,” he said. However, he appealed to EPF contributors to ensure that they still had some savings left in their account for rainy days, although the government has given the nod for the withdrawal. “I hope contributors will weigh in on the necessary considerations before making the withdrawals for their future,” he said. Ismail Sabri said a total of RM101bil was withdrawn by 7.34 million EPF contributors through the i-Lestari, i-Sinar and i-Citra schemes since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Malaysia two years ago. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in a statement following the announcement that the EPF will make an announcement on the details for withdrawal in the near future. “The EPF will also announce the measures needed to overcome the issue of depleting savings of EPF contributors,” he said. ANN

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN

