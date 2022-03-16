THE AWESOME BULLSH*T OF NAJIB & HIS HOTSHOT LAWYER – JUDGE NAZLAN’S PREVIOUS STINT IN MAYBANK ALREADY DISCLOSED & REPORTED IN THE NEWSPAPERS IN 2018 BEFORE SRC TRIAL BEGAN – ‘SO WHATEVER DRAMA BEING CREATED BY NAJIB’S LAWYERS IS PURE BS,’ SAYS ANTI-CORRUPTION NGO

KUALA LUMPUR: High Court judge Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali will be presiding over the criminal cases of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Najib’s name was seen on a cause list under criminal High Court 3 on the judiciary website, which is Justice Mohd Nazlan’s court.

Justice Mohd Nazlan was recently transferred to the criminal court from the commercial division, taking over from previous judge Justice Mohd Sofian Abd Razak.

This puts an end to speculation on who will be presiding over Najib’s case.

Justice Mohd Nazlan, who holds a Bachelor of Arts in Jurisprudence and a Master of Arts from University of Oxford, will be hearing a case management in Najib’s case that has been fixed for Aug 8.

The 51-year-old is a Barrister at Law of Lincoln’s Inn.

Before joining the judiciary, Mohd Nazlan previously worked at the Securities Commission and Maybank.

He also practised at Zaid Ibrahim & Co for five years as a partner.

It was reported that Justice Mohd Sofian, who earlier presided over Najib’s abuse of power and criminal breach of trust case, is the younger brother of Pahang state executive councillor and Benta Umno state assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abdul Razak.

Following the news report, the Malaysian Bar called for the judge to recuse himself.

Last month, a transfer order was signed by the Chief Judge of Malaya Justice Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim for the transfer of three judges, including Justice Mohd Nazlan.

Justice Mohd Sofian was transferred to the New Civil Court (NCvC) 10.

Another judge, Justice Nantha Balan, took over Justice Mohd Nazlan’s previous court in the commercial division.