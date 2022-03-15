6 STATE GOVTS, INCLUDING HADI’S TERENGGANU, TO REFUSE TO DISSOLVE ASSEMBLY – EVEN IF ZAHID MANAGES TO FORCE ISMAIL SABRI TO DISSOLVE THE FEDERAL PARLIAMENT? – INDEED, WHY SHOULD THEY FOLLOW THE CORRUPT BEAT OF UMNO’S DRUM – AND RISK EXTREMELY LOW VOTER TURNOUTS – INSTEAD OF WAITING FOR PUBLIC FEAR OF COVID TO DISSIPATE

KLANG: The six states which are not keen to hold state elections may be refusing to do so due to problems in their own state governments, says a political analyst.

Terengganu-based political analyst Dr Azmi Omar said for Terengganu, he believes there is discontent on the ground in the state due to claims that the state government has not been paying serious attention to their problems.

He said there may be a political risk if Terengganu agrees to hold a state election together with the general election.

“Currently the PAS-led Terengganu government is perceived as being non-functional with a lot of dissatisfaction on the ground,’’ Dr Azmi said on Tuesday (March 15).

He added the previous administration led by Barisan Nasional was seen to be more effective in terms of its engagement with the people than the current state government.

The Barisan government led the state after the 2004 general election until the 2018 polls, and people are now comparing the difference between the current PAS government and the previous Barisan government, said Dr Azmi.

However, he said this does not mean the current state government will lose all or most of the 22 seats it won in the general election.

“Terengganu is known as a swing state, unlike Kelantan which is strongly with PAS.

“Furthermore, why should Terengganu agree to a state election when they can wait until the next general election?” Dr Azmi said.

Malaysian Centre for Constitutionalism and Human Rights director Fahri Azzat said there isn’t any need for these states to dissolve their state assemblies at this juncture as they would not be gaining anything if a snap election was held now.

Academic Prof Datuk Dr Ramlah Adam said the Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional state governments probably wanted more time to rectify any flaws in their administrations so that they can be better prepared for the next general election.

She added the current mood was upbeat for Barisan and Umno after the wins in Sarawak, Melaka and Johor.

So, the government leaders of the six states probably did not want this to jeopardise their respective administrations.

“They certainly don’t want to give Barisan a chance to win and take over their states, more so when they are voters who believe Barisan has a good chance,’’ said Dr Ramlah.

She believed that if Barisan used the same campaign talk which revolved around the people’s welfare in the Johor polls, it may win in some of the states held by the Opposition now.

“People will be convinced with promises of a better life and guaranteed jobs, and I think the leadership in opposition-held states are aware of this as well,’’ she said.

By not rushing to agree to snap polls will give these states time to rectify any weaknesses in their administration and strengthen their support on the ground, said Dr Ramlah. ANN

Negri MB says won’t seek dissolution of state assembly if snap polls called at Federal level

SEREMBAN: The leaders of six states had during the recent Meeting of the Conference of Rulers indicated they would not be dissolving their respective state assemblies in the event snap polls are called at the Federal level, says Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun. The Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar said he was one of the six leaders who had indicated this but refused to name the other five. “I had discussions with these leaders and they said as of now, their respective state assemblies will only be dissolved once our terms are up. “However, I am in no position to reveal who the other five are,” he said on Tuesday (March 15). The Conference of Rulers meeting was held over two days at Istana Negara last week. Asked if the five were states governed by Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional, Aminuddin, while smiling, said it was possible. Aminuddin said the issue of dissolving Parliament now to call for snap polls should not arise as there were some within Barisan Nasional who were also against this. “There are some within Barisan who also want us to finish our term. So, there is no issue actually,” he said. Although Aminuddin did not reveal the five states who have indicated they will not dissolve their respective assemblies, these are believed to be Selangor, Penang, Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu. Selangor and Penang are governed by Pakatan Harapan while the Mentris Besar of Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu are from PAS. On Feb 12, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor had dismissed speculation that his state government will fall, saying that Umno does not have enough seats to make demands. PAS also controls 21 of the 32 state seats in Terengganu and 37 of the 45 in Kelantan. ANN

