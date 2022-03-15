BRAIN DRAIN – TACITLY KICKING OUT NON-MALAYS AS WELL AS THE MALAYS WHO REFUSE TO BOW TO THE CORRUPT VALUES OF THE POLITICIANS WHO LORD OVER THEM?

ALONG with economic and political inequalities, an inefficient and corrupt government should not be overlooked solely as a major cause of the emigration of Malaysians.

Emigration is not a phenomenon. People leave economically depressed areas for greener pastures all the time.

Wage differential was certainly a major reason for emigration in the 1980s-90s, the majority of those leaving being in the most productive years of their life.

In general, the decision to leave is influenced by the comparison between living and working conditions in Malaysia and elsewhere, with the former coming up short.

There is little doubt that the possibility a life and career in a country that welcomes and grants immigrants full civil economic and political rights are a powerful pull for Malaysians. Countries deemed attractive to Malaysians have highly developed legislation with respect to human rights, social justice and intellectual property and they provide a stable environment and education opportunities for children.

Immediately after independence, the country established an education based on the model of the former colonial power. The model was geared towards social development but not to the specific requirements of the country. Thus, at the beginning of the 1960s until the 1970s, the country managed to develop cadres of highly qualified personnel.

Then in the 1980s, the educational policies and syllabus were reorientated to conform with the country’s social strategy.

The irrelevance of the syllabus to the country’s national development plans led to underemployment and unemployment. The majority of the students were trained in a manner that made smooth integration into the economy, specifically the private sector, largely impossible.

As such, despite plans to industrialise, the transfer of knowledge and technology was not as successful as hoped for. We do not possess enough specialists capable of selecting and adopting foreign technologies and ensuring that such technologies are assimilated. The multimedia super corridor and the national car project are just two clear examples of such a lack.

Also, the productive work of highly qualified personnel is strangled by bureaucracy that is not inclined to invention and innovation.

The inability of the country to offer opportunities to highly qualified persons further promotes migration.

A responsible government would develop long term education policies that take into account the socio-economic positions of the different groups of qualified personnel.

It should ensure a continuous absorption of personnel demanded by all branches of the economy. Education opportunities and qualitative improvement of the training reduce the pressure and need for our students to study abroad and reduces currency outflow.

Simply put, greater awareness that education is the key to success tends to increase the number of people who want that education. More so when that education is perceived to increase their marketability.

If the quality of education improves to being back on par with that enjoyed by the students in the 1960s-70s, this will minimises the people leaving for education.

It is not that politicians do not understand that human capital is an important determinant of economic growth and that the loss of skilled individuals undermines the economic performance of the country. It is because they are generally disinterested in the rakyat’s wellbeing and more interested in keeping the status quo to enrich themselves

With the widening of the gap between the rich and the poor in the country, emigration rates will grow and speed up.

When highly educated persons leave in increasing numbers year after year, the assumption that the government is acting in good faith no longer holds water.

It is clear to all that the government has failed to discharge their duties with the taxes it collects.

Brains go where other brains are, where they are stimulated by challenge. Those left behind will not risk changing the status quo.

Isn’t it clear that the emigration of Malaysians is tacitly encouraged?

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

