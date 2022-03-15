GE15 IN MAY? AMID TALK ZAHID HAS ORDERED ISMAIL SABRI TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT IMMEDIATELY – JOHOR DELEGATES ALSO GAGGED OVER HASNI DEBACLE? – ALL EYES ON UMNO GENERAL ASSEMBLY DUE TO KICK OFF ON WEDNESDAY

It was learned that in the meeting of Johor Umno leaders including division heads at the official residence of the mentri besar, Saujana last night, Johor Umno liaison chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad had urged Umno members not to prolong the issue.

“On the other hand, he (Hasni) was magnanimous. He did not want the matter to be amplified,” a source told Bernama when contacted here today.

According to the source, Hasni also want to stop the effort of a handful of Johor Umno delegates who were against the appointment of Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi as the 19th Johor mentri besar.

It was learned that the meeting in Saujana last night began at 9pm and ended at about 3 am with those present stating their undivided support to Hasni’s leadership.

Onn Hafiz, 43, who is Machap assemblyman was sworn as the 19th mentri besar of Johor at Istana Serene taking over the post from Hasni.

Earlier, Hasni was named as the sole mentri besar candidate by Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during the campaign of Johor state election.

In the polls on Saturday, BN won a super mandate of 40 seats out of the 56 seats in the state assembly and was in a comfortable position to form the state government.

However, three days after BN celebrated its victory, there was no indication on whether Hasni would return to lead the state government until rumours emerged linking Onn Hafiz’s name and Umno Supreme Council member, Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi to the post. — Bernama