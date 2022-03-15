NOW EVEN PUAD ZARKASHI OPENLY POURS SCORN ON ISMAIL SABRI – WHO IS NOT ONLY PM BUT OUTRANKS HIM AS UMNO’S SENIOR-MOST VEEP – ‘THE PM MUST ABIDE BY THE WISHES OF THE GRASSROOTS BECAUSE HE IS FROM UMNO,’ PUAD CONFIDENT RESOLUTION CALLING FOR ‘BUBAR PARLIAMENT’ TO BE TABLED AT UPCOMING UMNO AGM

PUTRAJAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi is confident a resolution will be passed at the upcoming Umno general assembly calling for the general election to be held speedily.

He expects the resolution urging for the immediate dissolution of Parliament to receive unanimous support from party delegates when they meet from March 16 to 19.

“If it happens, then the prime minister (Ismail Sabri Yaakob) must abide by the wishes of the Umno grassroots because he is from Umno.

“The voice of the grassroots cannot be rejected, more so because it is an Umno decision. Every leader, member or whoever else must abide by the decision of the Umno general assembly or the Supreme Council,” he told FMT.

Yesterday, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the party leadership would not restrict delegates from speaking on any issue at the party assembly so long as they were not sensitive.

On March 12, chants of “Bubar Parlimen” (Dissolve Parliament) were heard in the Barisan Nasional’s Johor state elections “war room” after unofficial results showed that the coalition had won a two-thirds majority.

Puad asked why they needed to continue holding up a weak government, especially when the country’s economy was deteriorating.

“How can you believe Bersatu when it is fighting with Umno? How can you believe PAS, as it is also against Umno?”

He said there was no reason for the prime minister or the top party leadership not to comply with the voice of the delegates if they wanted an early general election.

Puad said he also expected a resolution on the status of Muafakat Nasional to be brought up at the assembly and for a decision to be made as to whether Umno should continue or terminate the pact with PAS.

