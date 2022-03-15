PETALING JAYA: A senior official from the Prime Minister’s Office was detained yesterday over a viral video of the landslide that took place at Taman Bukit Permai 2 in Ampang last week.

The senior official was called to the criminal investigation department at the Ampang police station at 8pm yesterday and was allowed to return home at 11pm after his statement was recorded, Ampang Jaya district police chief Mohamad Farouk Eshak said in a statement today.

A suspect who had caused the video to go viral had also given a statement at the station earlier yesterday, Farouk said.

He said the suspect worked as a security guard and was a volunteer with the Civil Defence Force.

“After recording his statement, the suspect was arrested for testing positive for meth and possessing an online gambling application on his phone,” he said.

The suspect has been remanded for three days.

On Thursday, a landslide at Taman Bukit Permai 2 claimed four lives, besides damaging 15 houses and 10 vehicles. FMT

KUALA LUMPUR : Police have opened an investigation paper (IP) into a viral video on Facebook showing a Civil Defence Force (APM) officer entering the landslide incident site at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang, here, on Thursday (March 10) without permission. Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the two individuals, the APM officer and the owner of the Facebook page, were currently being investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code. “The case is also being investigated under Section 188 of the Penal Code for disobeying an order issued by a civil servant. “During the incident, personnel from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department and the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) were at the scene for the search and rescue operation to locate the victims,” ​​he said in a statement on Sunday (March 13). He said the two individuals were also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which is the improper use of network facilities or services. The duo would be called to give a statement in the near future. Mohamad Farouk said, as the disaster operations commander in the incident, he did not allow the APM team to enter the disaster area after the situation was assessed from all aspects of safety and the space was too narrow and limited. He also advised the public not to disseminate any content and misuse communication and social media services without obtaining prior verification. In the 55-second long video, which went viral on Saturday (March 12), the APM officer was seen questioning Mohamad Farouk’s action disallowing the APM team members from entering the disaster area. On Thursday (March 10), a landslide at Taman Bukit Permai 2 in Ampang claimed four lives and caused minor injuries, besides affecting 15 houses and 10 vehicles. THE EDGE SAM calls for commission of inquiry on Ampang landslide tragedy GEORGE TOWN: Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) has urged the Selangor government to conduct a Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the recent Taman Bukit Permai, Ampang, landslide tragedy which claimed four lives. SAM president Meenakshi Raman said the COI was needed to get to the root causes of the landslide, which also saw residents of 48 homes evacuated, to prevent a repeat of such tragedies. “There is a need for a COI to get to the root causes of the landslide – if there was negligence by anyone including the authorities, what remedial and preventive measures are needed, including if existing laws and guidelines on hill land protection and slope safety are sufficient or need improvements. “This is especially needed given that the Ampang area is very prone to landslides, as evident from the Highland Towers collapse in 1993. It appears that lessons have not been learnt from the tragedy which claimed 48 lives,” she said today. According to Meenakshi, there is a need to get to the bottom of things and not simply attribute such landslides to intense rainfall. Elaborating, she said the frequency and intensity of rainfall would increase, given the impact of climate change. “What is needed is to ensure that we embark on a climate resilient development pathway, as pointed out by the recent report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. “Such a COI is not new. In Penang, following a landslide tragedy which claimed 11 lives in 2017, a COI was conducted and this led to improvements to hillslope guidelines, and also which found the consultant engineer hired by the developer responsible for negligence. “We must prevent future tragedies, as we continue to undertake remedial measures to ensure the safety of residents in the landslide zone,” she added. On Thursday, four victims died while another escaped with light injuries after a landslide struck Taman Bukit Permai about 5.54pm. The slope adjoining the 102 houses came sliding down during a heavy downpour and completely wiped out at least three of the 15 affected houses. Five people were buried under the soil and a Search and Rescue (SAR) was launched to trace those reported missing. Residents of 48 houses located near the landslide area have been ordered to evacuate for safety reasons. NST

