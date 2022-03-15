ALREADY, IN GREEDY UMNO – POWER TUSSLE FOR MB POST! – WHILE NAJIB-ZAHID MAY BE FORCED TO SUBMIT 38 SDs SUPPORTING HASNI AS MB TO SHOW FAITH WITH VOTERS – TALK OF UMNO ELITES HIDING BEHIND THE PALACE SWIRLS – WITH ONN HAFIZ & PUAD ZARKASHI ALSO IN THE RUNNING FOR THE POWERFUL POST

38 Johor BN reps submit SDs to palace supporting Hasni as MB

Hasni Mohammad was BN’s menteri besar candidate and ‘poster boy’ for the Johor polls. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) has submitted 38 statutory declarations (SDs) from its newly elected Johor assemblymen stating their support for Benut representative Hasni Mohammad to be appointed the state’s next menteri besar (MB), FMT has learned.

This comes amid talk of a stalemate between the coalition and the Johor palace over the choice of the new MB.

“Datuk Seri Zahid (Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) submitted the SDs yesterday. Only one assemblyman did not sign in support of Hasni,” said a well-placed source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the issue.

“Datuk Hasni is BN’s only choice. The grassroots are quite upset that he has yet to be sworn in. It has been three days since the elections. We promised the people that Hasni would be their MB. They are not expecting anyone else.”

Hasni, who is popular among the people and politicians on both sides of the divide, yesterday sprung a surprise when he urged the BN leadership to opt for “someone younger” to lead the state.

He had not been known to have been disinterested in continuing as MB, having made clear on the campaign trail, and the night of BN’s victory, his desire to take the state to the next level.

The source said Hasni was BN’s pick as MB as he was a sensible and fair leader and that he “was his own man”.

“He is not a proxy for anyone,” said the source.

Rumours have been swirling that Onn Hafiz Ghazi, the grandson of Umno founder Onn Jaafar and a cousin of defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein, is being touted as the next MB.

A report by Berita Harian yesterday speculated that Onn Hafiz, 44, would replace Hasni. However, Malaysiakini reported that Onn Hafiz was among three names proposed by Umno, with the other two being Hasni and Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi.

There was speculation that Onn Hafiz was the preferred choice of the palace.

Umno needs to resolve Johor MB issue wisely, says analyst

Hasni Mohammad has called on the Umno leadership to consider a younger person to lead Johor.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno will need to resolve potential internal issues if there happens to be a clash of views on the Johor menteri besar candidacy following Saturday’s state elections.

Political analyst Sivamurugan Pandian of Universiti Sains Malaysia said this is because throughout the election campaign, only Johor Barisan Nasional chairman Hasni Mohammad was mentioned as the coalition’s choice for menteri besar.

“If Hasni is not appointed, I believe there will be unavoidable internal rifts, as his supporters have been working hard to maintain his popularity as the pillar of BN’s victory in the polls,” he said on Bernama TV’s “Ruang Bicara-PRN Johor Selesai, PRU15 Pula Dicanang” programme last night.

Sivamurugan Pandian.

“Usually, Umno is able to resolve conflicts peacefully through discussions and I believe the party will not allow the issue to fester as it knows Hasni is an extraordinary figure.”

Sivamurugan said that if the issue was not properly resolved, there would be people who would question whether there was an internal crisis in the party, with the emergence of other candidates for the post of menteri besar, more so since it was so close to the Umno general assembly this week.

Kartini Aboo Talib @ Khalid, deputy director of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Institute of Ethnic Studies, said that besides Hasni, other two names being mentioned for the menteri besar’s post also had their own credibility and strengths in political leadership.

She said Rengit state seat winner Mohd Puad Zakarshi was no newcomer in Umno as he had been involved in politics for a long time and understood the political situation.

Kartini Aboo Talib @ Khalid.

Machap assemblyman Onn Hafiz Ghazi – the great-grandson of Umno founder Onn Jaafar and grandson of the third prime minister, Hussein Onn – also had strong political pedigree, besides being young and highly educated.

“The youthful spirit comes into play if Hasni wants to promote a younger person to take over as Johor menteri besar,” he said.

Yesterday, Hasni called on the party leadership to consider a younger person to lead Johor.

In the elections on Saturday, he won easily with a majority of over 5,000 votes, beating three opponents for the Benut seat.

