MUHYIDDIN & BERSATU TO RESIGN FROM ISMAIL SABRI’S GOVT? – AND HAND OVER ALL THE CUSHY POSTS & CABINET PORTFOLIOS OVER TO GREEDY & CORRUPT UMNO? – OF CORSE, MUHYIDDIN & CO WILL TRY TO SQUEEZE AS MUCH AS THEY CAN FOR AS THEY CAN – HOW SILLY OF NAJIB’S PUAD ZARKASHI TO EVEN ASK!

Umno Supreme Council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi is egging on coalition partner Bersatu and its leader Muhyiddin Yassin to resign from the government, following Bersatu’s dismal performance in the Johor state polls.

In a Facebook post today, Puad called for Bersatu to resign from the government for this reason.

“Muhyiddin was ready to resign from the party because Bersatu lost badly in the Johor state election.

“Muhyiddin and Bersatu ministers should resign from the government,” Puad said.

Puad noted that the party performed badly despite endless campaigning and Bersatu’s sizable expenditure – which included buses prepared to transport voters during the election.

Additionally, he said Muhyiddin had attacked Umno and Umno leaders throughout Bersatu’s campaign in Johor.

“Muhyiddin attacked Umno and Umno leaders rudely. Therefore, is it dignified for Muhyiddin and Bersatu ministers to remain in an Umno-led government?

“Hit the ‘button’ if you are dignified. The people of Johor do not believe that you care about Johoreans,” Puad added.

On March 13, Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional chairperson, said he was prepared to step down and assume responsibility for the outcome of the Johor election if party members reach such a decision.

The fledgling coalition had contested in all 56 seats but managed to only win three seats – Maharani, Endau and Bukit Kepong.

Bersatu won two seats while PAS took one.

‘Not necessary for Muhyiddin to resign’

Responding to a question, Muhyiddin said he assumed responsibility for the outcome and would honour the wishes of members if a leadership change is desired.

PN previously held 12 seats in the state and supported the BN government, which only had 16 seats.

PAS vice president Idris Ahmad, quoted by Astro Awani, said it was not necessary for Muhyiddin to resign, adding that the matter has never been discussed amongst party leaders in the PN coalition.

“So far, the matter had never been discussed, whether to change (the PN chairperson) be it when we win or lose… who the PN chairperson is, we have never discussed.

“Things run as usual. If we really look into it, in the latest competition (Johor election), PN did not lose much money in the seats (that it contested).

“PAS only lost the deposit in the Paloh constituency,” he said.

MKINI

.