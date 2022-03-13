‘ENEMY CAN BECOME FRIEND. FRIEND CAN BECOME ENEMY’ – PAKATAN-BERSATU-PAS TIE-UP ON THE CARDS TO BEAT UMNO-BN? PAS REBEL KHAIRUDDIN, DEMOTED FOR BEING PRO-UMNO, DROPS BOMBSHELL – TRUE OR NOT, ALL EYES ON HADI TO SACK HIM FOR LATEST BOUT OF POLITICKING FOR HIS OWN INTERESTS & NOT THE PARTY’S

PAS’ Kuala Nerus MP Khairuddin Aman Razali revealed there was a proposal for the formation of a political arrangement between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan.

He said PAS, which is part of PN, had flat out rejected the suggestion and hoped the matter wouldn’t be revisited.

Khairuddin said those favouring the proposal had pointed out that seats such as Bukit Pasir, Serom and Tenggaroh could have been won if the two coalitions cooperated.

However, Kahiruddin said it was a matter of principle that PN does not cooperate with Harapan.

“Politics is a realm of possibilities. If PN had a seat negotiation understanding with Harapan, PN could have won against BN.

“I understand that such a proposal was already made before the Johor polls but was rejected by PAS based on principles.

“If it is true, I hope there won’t be another attempt to float the idea for a second time simply to win seats,” he said on Facebook.

‘Enemy can become friend, friend can become enemy’

Khairuddin did not disclose the nature of the proposed political arrangement but competing opposition forces had in the past negotiated to avoid contesting against each other in order to present a unified front against BN.

He warned that things may not go well if they did not hold on to their principles.

“In unprincipled politics, the enemy can become a friend and a friend can become the enemy,” he added.

Khairuddin is part of a group of PAS leaders who had lobbied for cooperation with Umno under Muafakat Nasional instead of working with Bersatu under PN.

The rebel had since been stripped of his party positions.

BN won a landslide victory in the Johor polls yesterday, winning 40 out of the 56 seats.

PN won three, Harapan took 12 while Muda secured one.

The opposition’s poor showing was in part attributed to the low turnout rate as well as the split among them.

In 35 out of 56 seats, the combined votes of Harapan and PN exceeded BN’s.

MKINI

.