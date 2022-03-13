BOMBSHELL – IN SAD AFTERMATH OF JOHOR MAULING THAT PORTENDS DOOM FOR MALAYSIA – GUAN ENG VOWS DAP TO FIGHT ON, SYED SADDIQ PROMISES MUDA TO WORK EVEN HARDER – WHILE ANWAR? WHO CARES WHAT SELFISH ‘TIN KOSONG’ HAS TO SAY ANYMORE! – INDEED ‘INSTEAD OF FIGHTING UMNO-BN, THEY SENSELESSLY FOUGHT ONE ANOTHER’ – CALLS GROW FOR A NEW, UNITED YOUTH-DRIVEN FRONT – WITH UMNO’S KHAIRY, DAP’S ANTHONY, MUDA’S SYED SADDIQ & AMANAH’S SALAHUDDIN TO STEP UP TO THE PLATE

Selfish leaders cause of opposition mauling, says veteran newsman

PETALING JAYA: Veteran newsman A Kadir Jasin says the opposition’s loss in the Johor elections stemmed from the parties senselessly fighting against one another.

He said while the support for opposition parties remained strong, their selfishness, egoism and outdated leadership had cost them victory.

“In the case of PKR, it even forsook Pakatan Harapan (PH), believing that its symbol would bring victory,” he said in a Facebook post today.

In January, PKR chief Anwar Ibrahim said the PH presidential council had agreed to allow his party to use its own logo in the Johor polls while Amanah and DAP would contest under the PH banner.

Kadir added that although BN won 71% of the state assembly seats (40 out of 56), it had lost in terms of the popular vote.

“BN only received 43% of the popular vote against the opposition’s 57%,” he said.

Given that, he said all leaders of these parties should move aside and allow the youths to take over.

“They (older leaders) have become a liability to their parties and are depriving talented young leaders the opportunity to lead,” he said.

He suggested the names of a few older politicians who should form the core for future leaders across the political spectrum, including Khairy Jamaluddin, Loke Siew Fook and Salahuddin Ayub.

“We will do well if we have younger, untainted (or less tainted) leaders taking charge of the country,” he said.

Despite the flaws in the Johor elections, Kadir said there was still hope for the future as 63 of the candidates who had contested in the polls were aged below 40.

“BN should be applauded for putting up the most number of candidates below 40 (14).

“There may yet be hope for a cleaner Umno/BN, provided these young hopefuls are not corrupted by the Bossku-type,” he said.  FMT

Johor polls: DAP to continue fight against unfair policies concerning livelihoods, says Guan Eng

KUALA LUMPUR — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng in the aftermath of the Johor state election said that the party will continue to fight against policies concerning the livelihoods of the people.

“DAP accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the victors. DAP hopes that promises made will be fulfilled. DAP and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will continue to defend the people’s livelihood by fighting rising prices, rejecting taxes of foreign-sourced income and opposing the excessive increase in compound fines for Covid-19 SOPs violations to RM10,000 for individuals and RM1 million for companies.

“For those 10 seats DAP has won, DAP will ensure that our elected representatives serve the people to the best of their ability to fulfil the trust given by the rakyat. For the four seats DAP lost, we will conduct a post-mortem,” he said.

“I have spoken to all 4 losing candidates and they are committed to continuing to serve in the constituencies even though they have lost.

“DAP and PH must correct our weaknesses, especially in communicating to the public a united Opposition to BN under PH’s “big tent” approach,” he added.

Lim said that the party is committed to looking after, helping and defending the rights of all Malaysians regardless of race and religion under the Malaysian First concept.

Yesterday, it was announced that BN’s promise of political stability soared throughout Johor after the coalition won 40 out of 56 seats available to form the state government.

PH including PKR only won 12 seats, while its ally Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) won a seat, followed by Perikatan Nasional with three seats.

Meanwhile, three maiden parties Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) lost all their deposits in 42 seats contested, Parti Warisan, and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) lost all their seats. MM

Muda will build on support among young voters, says Syed Saddiq

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he and newly elected state assemblyman Amira Aisya Abd Aziz will work harder to get more support from Johor youths. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Muda will build on its support among young voters in Johor to become “an opposition of quality”, says party president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman after the party secured a seat in its first electoral outing.

Speaking at a press conference following the announcement of the Johor elections’ results  yesterday, he said the party had done well with young voters as it had emerged as their second choice after more established parties.

“We admit that this election was not easy for a two-month-old party contesting under its own flag.

“We have to work harder and better in future.

“Whether we win or lose (in elections), we have to continue with our politics of service,” he said.

Syed Saddiq congratulated the party’s secretary-general, Amira Aisya Abd Aziz, who won the Puteri Wangsa seat with a majority of more than 8,000 votes.

He also conveyed his “condolences” in jest to Amira, as she now had to work much harder after obtaining the mandate from the people.

He said “the people must come first, even above your personal interests, family or friends”.

Amira said her party had put up a good fight even in “unwinnable seats” despite having only a small election machinery.

“We will not stop serving (the Johoreans), and we will prove that,” she said.

Muda contested and lost in six other seats: Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap, Bukit Permai and Larkin. FMT

Bersatu will continue supporting Muhyiddin’s leadership, says deputy president

JOHOR BARU — Bersatu will continue to support the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as party president, said Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Earlier, Muhyiddin was reported as saying that he is ready to step down as Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman if it is desired by the leadership and members following the big defeat of the coalition in the Johor state election yesterday.

“We must continue to pursue the spirit of togetherness to empower our party’s struggle. We submit ourselves to Allah,” he said.

The Johor state election which ended yesterday saw Barisan Nasional gaining a landslide victory with 40 seats while Pakatan Harapan took 11, PN won three and Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (Muda) as well as PKR one each. — Bernama

