NEXT – A REBELLION IN PAS? – HADI & ‘GENG TAKIYUDDIN’ FACE MOUNTING PRESSURE TO DUMP MUHYIDDIN & PN – ‘LISTEN TO GRASSROOTS’ VIEWS,’ KHAIRUDDIN, WHO WAS REMOVED FROM TOP PAS POSTS FOR PRO-UMNO STANCE, HAS THE LAST LAUGH

PETALING JAYA: PAS leaders need to listen more to its grassroot members and make more informed decisions if the party wants to avoid any future election setbacks as in the Johor polls, says its former Syura Council secretary Khairuddin Aman Razali.

He said the top leadership in PAS needed to listen to the views of its rank-and-file members and the local party machinery that interact with ordinary people.

The Kuala Nerus MP said while losing was normal and winning was even better, the party still needed to make introspections.

“But members will continue to abide by the leadership’s guidance. Meanwhile, the leadership too must make more strategic decisions based on more refined research,” he said on Facebook.

PAS only won one seat — in Maharani — among the 14 it contested in the polls. Its Perikatan Nasional (PN) partner, Bersatu, won two seats — Endau and Bukit Kepong.

Khairuddin said the party could have retained the Bukit Pasir state seat, which it won in the 2018 general election, if the votes for the former incumbent, Najib Lep of PAS, who contested as an independent, had been taken into account.

Najib decided to contest as an independent following his dissatisfaction with the PAS leadership’s decision to field him in the Simpang Jeram state seat instead to face Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub.

Khairuddin also said that PAS would continue its mission to be a friendly and mature opposition.

“Even though it did not win in Johor, PAS will continue to try new strategies for the next general election in the hopes of victory,” he said.

