CONVICTED former prime minister Najib Razak received more attention than Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob tonight, as Barisan Nasional leaders celebrated the coalition’s supermajority in the Johor elections.

In a victory speech, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi thanked and congratulated party workers and fellow leaders for their hard work during the campaign, acknowledging Ismail but heaping praise on Najib.

The crowd of mostly party workers and members cheered loudly at the mention of Najib’s name.



Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad and former prime minister Najib Razak celebrate Barisan Nasional’s resounding victory in Johor tonight.

“Even though all sorts of accusations and lies as high as a mountain are hurled at him, even though he is insulted all over the country, his spirit remains strong,” Zahid, who is also Umno president, said.

“He has faced all sorts of trials and tests, but he has extraordinary resilience.

“BN’s win in Johor is also a gift for ‘Bossku’,” Zahid said on stage, flanked by Najib, Ismail, Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan and Johor BN chief Hasni Mohammad.

While they all wore masks, none observed social distancing.

Najib, whose self-styled nickname is Bossku, campaigned for BN during the polls.

In July 2020, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million on seven charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering of funds from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd. His appeal is pending at Federal Court.

Najib tonight acknowledged Zahid’s praise by waving to the crowd.

Hasni also thanked Najib for campaigning for him: “If I am BN’s poster boy (for the Johor elections), Najib is our picture boy.”

