A REAL CONTRAST – AT LEAST ‘TRAITOROUS’ MUHYIDDIN OFFERS TO RESIGN TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR JOHOR BEATING – WHILE ‘LOWEST QUALITY TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR NOT ONLY PRETENDS ‘DON’T KNOW’ – BUT HAS THE CHEEK TO CALL ON OPPOSITION TO REGROUP WHEN HIS PKR DID ITS BEST TO FOIL, BADMOUTH & BLOCK MUDA, WARISAN & PEJUANG

Muhyiddin willing to quit after Perikatan’s beating in Johor

PERIKATAN Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin is willing to resign over the coalition’s poor showing in the Johor elections should its leadership demand it.

“I am ready if that is what the leaders and members decide, as my position is based on the consensus of PN leadership.

“I will accept as we (PN) practise a democratic system and it is the right of PN members or component parties,” the Bersatu president said in a media conference.

The former prime minister also accepted Barisan Nasional’s (BN) victory.

“Win or lose, I’m responsible. It is my duty to bear and if anyone is aggrieved, I accept it. I have done my best and we all have worked hard,” he said.

Muhyiddin said as a new coalition contesting in the elections, PN respected the democratic process and accepted the decision of Johor voters who chose BN to helm the state government.

Although PN won only three of the 56 seats it contested – Bukit Kepong, Endau and Maharani – the coalition was well-received and received support from Johor voters.

“Congratulations to candidates who will be future assemblymen. We hope they will carry out the duties entrusted to them well, effectively and will be capable in developing their constituencies.

“Our campaign throughout the elections managed to draw the attention of voters but it was simply not enough. This means we have been accepted but not in the numbers we hoped for but our struggle will continue,” he added.

He also said that PN will conduct an analysis and post-mortem regarding the state election results to identify the reasons behind its inability to win more seats. – Bernama

Opposition must regroup, low turnout at polls worrying, says Anwar

THE opposition’s heavy loss in the Johor polls must serve as a reminder for all opposition parties to regroup to face the general election, Anwar Ibrahim said today.

In a statement, the PKR president and Pakatan Harapan chief said he was also concerned about the trend of low voter turnout at the polls that he said could threaten democracy.

“Congratulations to Barisan Nasional (BN) for the win. PKR accepts the decision of Johor folk.

“This defeat should serve as a reminder for all parties to shore up their strength again to face the general election. But the low voter turnout trend is a worry and if this continues, it can harm democracy,” he said.

In the elections yesterday, BN won 40 out of the 56 seats in Johor, with the leading opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH) winning 12 seats – 11 through DAP and Amanah, while PKR, which used its own logo, won one.

Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) won three seats, with the former prime minister calling the coalition “underdogs”. Youth-based party, Muda, an ally of PH, won one seat.

None of the other new parties, including Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Pejuang and PKR splinter Parti Bangsa Malaysia, won any seats. All their candidates lost their deposits.

There were 2.59 million voters registered, including 18-year-olds first-time voters and new electors under the automatic voter registration system in the state elections.

However, voter turnout was low, with only slightly more than 50% turning up to cast their ballot. TMI

BERNAMA / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

