Biggest winners and losers from the Johor polls

PETALING JAYA: With Barisan Nasional notching up another landslide election victory in Johor last night, the success of the youth party, Muda, in securing one seat highlights the dismal showing of the other parties.

Pakatan Harapan, which had 27 seats in the old state assembly, was cut down by half and Perikatan Nasional could only muster three seats after having won 12 in 2018.

A drubbing was in store for newcomers Pejuang, backed by Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and Sabah-based Warisan, making its electoral debut in the peninsula.

Winner: Barisan Nasional/Umno

An obvious pick, and winners in more ways than one. Not only did the coalition secure power in the state, it also managed to maintain momentum from its other dominant state election wins in Melaka and Sarawak.

Influential Umno leaders had already been pushing Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call for an early general election, and last night’s results will only make these calls grow louder and harder to ignore.

After securing a two-thirds majority in three straight elections, the bloc will likely be confident it will bounce back strongly from the shock loss it incurred in 2018.

Loser: Pakatan Harapan

After Melaka, Johor represents the second state that PH failed to retain after having won it in 2018.

It’s been a long few months for the coalition, which was marred by rumbles of disunity within its ranks. PKR’s decision to ditch the PH logo in Johor and use its own raised eyebrows, with even coalition partners DAP and Amanah both taking veiled jabs at their coalition ally.

PH faces an uphill battle if it is to return to being the political force it was in 2018. A general election could not come at a worse time, and its opponents are likely to know it and will seek to capitalise on the coalition’s weaknesses.

Winner: Muda

The youth party managed to pick up a seat in its first election, with its secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz winning in Puteri Wangsa.

While it didn’t see the same success in the six other constituencies it vied for, it’s still undoubtedly an important touchstone for a party that many doubted, given that its charismatic founder, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who is Muar MP, was not contesting for a state seat.

The win gives the party a much sought-after legitimacy, and suggests one of the country’s newest parties may be here to stay.

Loser: PKR

The Anwar Ibrahim-led party had another poor election showing, having been wiped out in both Melaka and Sarawak.

It faired marginally better in Johor however, managing to pick up the Bukit Batu seat by the narrowest of margins. However, this is still four fewer than it won in 2018.

One of the bigger surprises of the night was former education minister Maszlee Malik’s loss in Layang-Layang. A splashy new addition to the party, Maszlee had been tipped as a potential menteri besar in the run up to the polls.

Loser: Pejuang

Another newcomer facing its first election, the Dr Mahathir Mohamad-led party made a statement of intent when it announced it would contest 42 seats, more than any other party.

Unfortunately, it didn’t win a single one.

With its chairman Mahathir not planning to contest in GE15, that leaves his son Mukhriz as Pejuang’s lone prominent figure. Given the way it stumbled out of the gate in Johor, it’ll take some doing to reverse its fortunes should a general election be held soon. FMT

Johor polls: Pakatan to conduct post-mortem following dismal performance

SENAI: Following a dismal outing in the Johor state election, Pakatan Harapan will conduct a post-mortem to find out what went wrong with its campaign strategy, says state chief Aminolhuda Hassan.

“Whether or not it was the wrong strategy, the election is over and most importantly, we will conduct a post-mortem after this and we should be open to any sincere opinions,” said Aminolhuda in a press conference organised late Saturday (March 12) night.

He also said Pakatan’s poor performance came as a surprise, as they did not expect a low voter turnout of 59.5%.

“If there was a turnout of 70% to 80%, the result could have been different,” Aminolhuda added.

He also said the low turnout was not due to a fear of Covid-19, as many voters are residing overseas.

Aminolhuda was speaking in a joint press conference with Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong and PKR’s Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh.

As of 11.20pm Saturday (March 12), Aminolhuda said PKR had won one seat, Amanah won one and DAP won 10, while Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) had picked up one.

The sole Amanah candidate to win is Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub in Simpang Jeram.

Aminolhuda also said multi-cornered fights had also led to Pakatan’s dismal performance.

“In my seat, between me and Barisan, there was only a difference of 1% in votes, but Perikatan garnered about 18% to 20%.

“If it was a straight fight, Barisan would not have won. So these are the things we should look into,” he said.

“This means the Opposition must be in a coalition to ensure we can bring ourselves further ahead,” he added.

Aminolhuda lost in the Parit Yaani seat after he garnered 8,776 against Barisan’s Datuk Najib Samuri (9,070), followed by Perikatan’s 5,435 and Pejuang’s 239.

Asked if he would resign as the Johor Pakatan chairman, Aminolhuda said that depended on the party leadership.

“If I am needed, I will stay. But, when the time comes, we will leave it to those who are capable,” added Aminolhuda.

Official results by the Election Commission (EC) as of 11.46pm showed that Barisan has won 37 seats, followed by Pakatan (nine), Perikatan (three).

Results for seven state seats are yet to be determined. ANN

