YES, IT WAS TOO SOON FOR PEJUANG TO TAKE ON SO MANY SEATS – ESPECIALLY WITH MAHATHIR NOT IN GOOD HEALTH – & IT’S FINE IF THEY CHOSE NOT TO WORK WITH ‘MUST BE PM’ ANWAR – AFTER ALL PSM DOESN’T LIKE PAKATAN EITHER – IF ANYTHING ELSE, IT WAS PKR’S SPITEFUL BACKBITING AT DR M THAT ALSO COST IT NON-MALAY VOTES – MUKHRIZ BLAMES PEJUANG’S INSUFFICIENT LOGO EXPOSURE FOR HUMILIATING JOHOR DEFEAT

He also blamed low voter turnout but acknowledged that there were weaknesses on Pejuang’s part which they will work on.

“We are a party that has been registered for less than seven months, our logo is not recognisable to many,” he said at a press conference last night.

Pejuang contested in 42 out of the 56 state seats. They lost deposits in all seats they contested.

Even their Johor general Shaharuddin Md Salleh, who was a deputy minister from 2018 to early 2020, lost his deposit in Machap.

In contrast, Muda – which was registered just three months ago – managed to keep their deposits in all seven seats they contested.

This included Larkin, where Muda did not receive any help from Pakatan Harapan as it was clashing with PKR.

Other new entrants to the state election – Sabah-based Warisan and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) – also lost their deposits.

Pejuang – which is chaired by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad – had touted itself as a third force and a kingmaker.

It had refused to work with other opposition parties in Johor, a decision Mukhriz defended yesterday.

“Going solo was not a mistake,” he said.

He said despite not winning any seats, Pejuang will continue to serve as a check and balance.

MKINI

.