GET READY FOR GE15 – JOHOR LANDSLIDE WIN FOR UMNO-BN? – ‘THEY MAY EVEN SURPASS 40 SEATS’ – AS RUMORS FLY OVER DISAPPOINTING TURNOUT, UMNO MB CANDIDATE ALREADY OVERCONFIDENT – ‘LOW VOTER TURNOUT DOES NOT MEAN THERE IS A LACK OF DEMOCRACY’
Low voter turnout will put both PN, Pakatan on the backfoot, says analyst
JOHOR BARU: Lower voter turnout will be bad news for both Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan if the two coalition plans to beat Barisan Nasional in its own stronghold, says a political analyst.
Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) political analyst Dr Mohd Akbal Abdullah said with only 46% of voters coming out as of 3pm, Barisan was expected to win handsomely.
““Barisan has a very strong core of supporters including voters here where it is unlikely for Perikatan and Pakatan to break such a stronghold.
“We could see a landslide victory for Barisan where they may even surpass 40 seats in Johor.
“The question is which side will be the Opposition in the state. Could it be Perikatan or Pakatan?” he said.
Dr Mohd Akbal however expressed concerns that the lower voter turnout could also represent voters dissatisfaction with the political environment happening in the country. ANN
Johor polls: Low voter turnout does not mean there is lack of democracy, says Hasni
PONTIAN: Low voter turnout does not mean that there is a lack of democracy in the state, says Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad.
Hasni said the important thing is that voters are free to cast their votes at all polling centres statewide without any interruptions.
“Low voter turnout does not mean that there is less democracy. What is more important is that there are no restrictions for people to cast their votes.
“The voting process has been smooth since morning and I am happy to see that. There were no incidents where voters were stopped from carrying out their responsibility.
“Although the voter turn out as of 4pm is still low, where it is less than 50%, we expect the number to increase before voting time ends at 6pm,” he said after casting his vote for the Pekan Nanas seat at SK Pengkalan Raja on Saturday (March 12).
Hasni, who is also Barisan Nasional candidate for the Benut seat, said that fear of Covid-19 is one of the possible reasons for the low voter turnout, especially among the elderly.
“Maybe there are those, especially senior citizens, who are worried about their health with Covid-19 still around. ANN
