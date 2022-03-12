GET READY FOR GE15 – JOHOR LANDSLIDE WIN FOR UMNO-BN? – ‘THEY MAY EVEN SURPASS 40 SEATS’ – AS RUMORS FLY OVER DISAPPOINTING TURNOUT, UMNO MB CANDIDATE ALREADY OVERCONFIDENT – ‘LOW VOTER TURNOUT DOES NOT MEAN THERE IS A LACK OF DEMOCRACY’

JOHOR BARU: Lower voter turnout will be bad news for both Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan if the two coalition plans to beat Barisan Nasional in its own stronghold, says a political analyst.

Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) political analyst Dr Mohd Akbal Abdullah said with only 46% of voters coming out as of 3pm, Barisan was expected to win handsomely.

““Barisan has a very strong core of supporters including voters here where it is unlikely for Perikatan and Pakatan to break such a stronghold.

“We could see a landslide victory for Barisan where they may even surpass 40 seats in Johor.

“The question is which side will be the Opposition in the state. Could it be Perikatan or Pakatan?” he said.

Dr Mohd Akbal however expressed concerns that the lower voter turnout could also represent voters dissatisfaction with the political environment happening in the country. ANN