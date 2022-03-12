‘DOGS OF WAR’ – THE ‘LEGALISED LOOTING’ GOES ON – ITALY THE LATEST TO SEIZE €530 MILLION SUPERYACHT FROM RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE IN THE NAME OF UKRAINE WAR – EVEN AS RUSSIAN SCIENTISTS WARNS SPACE STATION WILL CRASH IF ‘CRAZY’ SANCTIONS NOT LIFTED – AND WHEN THE ISS CRASHES DOWN ‘IT IS UNLIKELY TO BE IN RUSSIA’!

MOSCOW: Western sanctions against Russia could cause the International Space Station to crash, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos warned today, calling for the punitive measures to be lifted.
According to Dmitry Rogozin, the sanctions, some of which predate Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, could disrupt the operation of Russian spacecraft servicing the ISS.
“The Russian segment ensures that the station’s orbit is corrected (on average 11 times a year), including to avoid space debris,” said Rogozin, who regularly expresses his support for the Russian army in Ukraine on social networks.
“But the populations of other countries, especially those led by the ‘dogs of war’, should think about the price of the sanctions against Roscosmos,” he continued, describing the countries who imposed sanctions as “crazy”.
Rogozin similarly raised the threat of the space station falling to earth last month while blasting western sanctions on Twitter.
On March 1, Nasa said it was trying to find a solution to keep the ISS in orbit without Russia’s help.
Crews and supplies are transported to the Russian segment by Soyuz spacecraft.
But Rogozin said the launcher used for take-off had been “under US sanctions since 2021 and under EU and Canadian sanctions since 2022”.
Roscosmos said it had appealed to Nasa, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency, “demanding the lifting of illegal sanctions against our companies”.
Space is one of the last remaining areas where the US and Russia continue to cooperate.
At the beginning of March, Roscosmos announced its intention to prioritise the construction of military satellites as Russia finds itself increasingly isolated as a result of the war in Ukraine.
Rogozin also announced that Moscow would no longer supply the engines for the US Atlas and Antares rockets.
“Let them soar into space on their broomsticks,” he wrote.
On March 30, US astronaut, Mark Vande Hei, and two cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, are scheduled to return to Earth from the ISS onboard a Soyuz spacecraft. AFP
Italy seizes Russian Melnichenko’s Sailing Yacht A
ROME: Italian police have seized a superyacht from Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, the prime minister’s office said today, a few days after the businessman was placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The 143m Sailing Yacht A, which has a price tag of €530 million, has been sequestered at the northern port of Trieste, the government said.
Melnichenko owns major fertiliser producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK.
Last week Italian police seized villas and yachts worth €143 million from five high-profile Russians who have been placed on the sanctions list.
The police operations were part of a coordinated drive by western states to penalise wealthy Russians linked to president Vladimir Putin. REUTERS
AFP / REUTERS
.