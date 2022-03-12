NOT ALL IS LOST YET FOR THE OPPOSITION – HUGE INCREASE IN JOHOR VOTER BASE DISTORT HEADLINE NUMBERS – 46% OR 1.17 MILLION JOHOREANS HAVE VOTED AS AT 3PM – ‘THIS IS EQUIVALENT TO 79.5% OF VOTERS WHO CAME OUT FOR GE14’

Johor polls: Voter turnout at 46% as of 3pm

Voters waiting for their turn to vote at the Sekolah Agama Taman Sri Lambak in Kluang today.

PETALING JAYA: About 46% of eligible voters in Johor have cast their ballots as of 3pm, the Election Commission has reported.

This means that about 1.17 million votes have been cast since the polls opened at 8am, with polling scheduled to end at 6pm.

There are 2,539,606 voters eligible to cast their ballots in the Johor state elections. Of the 21,407 eligible early voters comprising policemen, soldiers and their spouses, 18,625, or 87%, had already cast their ballots on March 8.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil shared a message on Twitter that the number of voters had risen to 1.19 million voters by 3.50pm.

“This is equivalent to 79.5% of voters who came out for the last general election (GE14),” he said, taking into account the increase in the number of new eligible voters.

The implementation of Undi18 and the automatic voter registration saw some 750,000 new eligible voters in Johor, which is about a 30% increase from the electoral roll for GE14 in May 2018.

A total of 239 candidates comprising 223 candidates from 15 political parties and 16 independents are contesting for 56 seats in this state elections.

The political parties are Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Pejuang, Pakatan Harapan (PH), Muda, Warisan, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

There are seven three-cornered fights, 35 four-cornered fights, eight five-cornered fights, four six-cornered fights, and two seven-cornered fights. FMT