MUHYIDDIN, DAP DRAW OUT THE CROWDS IN GRAND FINALE ‘CERAMAH’ – WHILE ‘NO POSTER BOY BUT CONFIDENT’ UMNO-BN KEEP A LOW PROFILE
Pakatan Harapan, Perikatan Nasional and BN topped off their campaign for the Johor polls tonight with a series of ceramah in key seats.
In Yong Peng, where DAP is the incumbent but has acknowledged that the seat is in “danger”, both DAP and MCA hosted their respective ceramah around 100 metres apart.
Both parties saw a strong turnout in the semi-rural town of central Johor, with crowds spilling over the 100 person limit set by the Election Commission as part of the standard operating procedures (SOP) against Covid-19.
DAP’s ceramah saw more than 200 people, and the star of the night was Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming, who is a popular speaker in the Chinese community.
DAP had said that the willingness of outstation voters to return home could make and break the election for Harapan. There are indications that some are returning but whether it is enough remains to be seen.
MCA, which traditionally does not see ceramah as its strong suit, also managed to pull a respectable crowd of more than 150 people.
The party has poured tremendous resources into Yong Peng as it is considered a seat in which MCA has the best chance. It failed to win any state seats in Johor during the 2018 general election.
MCA president Wee Ka Siong was also present to stump for Ling at tonight’s ceramah.
The contenders there are BN’s Ling Tian Soon, DAP’s Alan Tee Boon Tsong and PN’s Yong Fui Ling, who is from Gerakan.
Meanwhile, Harapan held its grand finale ceramah in Kulai, about 40km north of Johor Bahru.
The ceramah is within the state seat of Bukit Batu, and the adjacent state seat to the north is Layang-Layang. Both are key seats for PKR.
The star of the ceramah was Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim who is also the PKR president.
Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng were also there to provide backup.
More than 100 people turned up at the ceramah.
While Harapan and Muda have operated together for most of the two-week campaign, they went their separate ways for the finale tonight.
Muda hosted its ceramah in Larkin, where it is clashing with PKR. It is the only seat where Amanah and DAP are not backing Muda as they are supporting their coalition partner PKR.
Muda’s top leadership, including president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Rahman who is also contesting in Puteri Wangsa, were present.
Some 50 people attended the ceramah. Some people were turned away due to the limited space at the small Muda election operations centre in Larkin.
Larkin sees a seven-cornered fight between PKR’s Dr Zamil Najwah, Muda’s Rasid Abu Bakar, PN”s Zulkifli Bujang, BN’s Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, Pejuang’s Mohamad Riadz Mohamad Hashim and independent candidate Norramadan Buan.
Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional too had a ceramah in the southern region. The ceramah was organised at Felda Taib Andak, within the state seat of Bukit Permai.
Bukit Permai is located immediately to the east of Bukit Batu. Some 50 people attended the ceramah.
However, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who was supposed to be the star of the night, did not turn up.
The coalition instead focussed most of its resources in northern Johor where they sought to defend PN president Muhyiddin Yassin’s sphere of influence.
More than 250 people attended PN’s main ceramah in Pagoh, which was attended by top leaders such as Gerakan president Dominic Lau, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Muhyiddin himself, who is the Pagoh MP.
The 14-day campaign period came to a conclusion at midnight. Johoreans will go to the polls tomorrow, March 12. MKINI
On final night before Johor polls, parties make last appeal to voters
PH continued to highlight BN’s track record of corruption and abuse of power and Guan Eng made a last-minute pitch to voters in Perling.
Lim, who was the former finance minister, said that PH would have realised their promise to abolish the toll on the North-South Highway if it had governed a full term instead of 22 months.
While PH held simultaneous ceramahs, Perikatan Nasional held a grand finale in chairman Muhyiddin Yassin’s stronghold of Pagoh.
Speaking at PN’s final ceramah , PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man poked fun at BN and Umno.
“I look and look and I can’t see who their poster boy is,” he said.
“They don’t have any poster boys because all of them are either convicted or stuck in court,” he said in reference to Umno leaders including its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Razak who are facing corruption trials.
While ceramahs were restricted in physical numbers due to the election SOPs, both PH and PN used Facebook Live to reach thousands.
New party Pejuang also made a last-minute pitch to Johor voters to reject BN because of corruption.
Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Johor party chief Shahruddin Md Salleh held a 40-minute Facebook live broadcast.
BN did not hold any functions tonight.
Instead, Umno showed a Facebook live interview with party president Zahid.
In the programme, Zahid laid out the party’s plans to revive the Johor economy and urged voters to choose stability. TMI
