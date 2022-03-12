MUHYIDDIN, DAP DRAW OUT THE CROWDS IN GRAND FINALE ‘CERAMAH’ – WHILE ‘NO POSTER BOY BUT CONFIDENT’ UMNO-BN KEEP A LOW PROFILE

Pakatan Harapan, Perikatan Nasional and BN topped off their campaign for the Johor polls tonight with a series of ceramah in key seats.

In Yong Peng, where DAP is the incumbent but has acknowledged that the seat is in “danger”, both DAP and MCA hosted their respective ceramah around 100 metres apart.

Both parties saw a strong turnout in the semi-rural town of central Johor, with crowds spilling over the 100 person limit set by the Election Commission as part of the standard operating procedures (SOP) against Covid-19.

DAP’s ceramah saw more than 200 people, and the star of the night was Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming, who is a popular speaker in the Chinese community.

Pakatan Harapan ceramah in Yong Peng

Notably, there was a mix of young and old attendees compared to its ceramah events in the past two weeks, which has only seen small crowds, mostly the elderly.

DAP had said that the willingness of outstation voters to return home could make and break the election for Harapan. There are indications that some are returning but whether it is enough remains to be seen.

MCA, which traditionally does not see ceramah as its strong suit, also managed to pull a respectable crowd of more than 150 people.

MCA supporters at the party’s Yong Peng ceramah

The party has poured tremendous resources into Yong Peng as it is considered a seat in which MCA has the best chance. It failed to win any state seats in Johor during the 2018 general election.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong was also present to stump for Ling at tonight’s ceramah.

The contenders there are BN’s Ling Tian Soon, DAP’s Alan Tee Boon Tsong and PN’s Yong Fui Ling, who is from Gerakan.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong speaking at the party’s ceramah in Yong Peng

Meanwhile, Harapan held its grand finale ceramah in Kulai, about 40km north of Johor Bahru.

The ceramah is within the state seat of Bukit Batu, and the adjacent state seat to the north is Layang-Layang. Both are key seats for PKR.

The star of the ceramah was Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim who is also the PKR president.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim speaking to the crowd in Kulai

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng were also there to provide backup.

More than 100 people turned up at the ceramah.

People attending Harapan’s ceramah in Kulai

While Harapan and Muda have operated together for most of the two-week campaign, they went their separate ways for the finale tonight.

Muda hosted its ceramah in Larkin, where it is clashing with PKR. It is the only seat where Amanah and DAP are not backing Muda as they are supporting their coalition partner PKR.

Muda’s top leadership, including president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Rahman who is also contesting in Puteri Wangsa, were present.

Some 50 people attended the ceramah. Some people were turned away due to the limited space at the small Muda election operations centre in Larkin.

Muda’s ceramah in Larkin

Larkin sees a seven-cornered fight between PKR’s Dr Zamil Najwah, Muda’s Rasid Abu Bakar, PN”s Zulkifli Bujang, BN’s Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, Pejuang’s Mohamad Riadz Mohamad Hashim and independent candidate Norramadan Buan.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional too had a ceramah in the southern region. The ceramah was organised at Felda Taib Andak, within the state seat of Bukit Permai.

Bukit Permai is located immediately to the east of Bukit Batu. Some 50 people attended the ceramah.

Crowd at PN’s ceramah in Felda Taib Andak

However, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who was supposed to be the star of the night, did not turn up.

The coalition instead focussed most of its resources in northern Johor where they sought to defend PN president Muhyiddin Yassin’s sphere of influence.

More than 250 people attended PN’s main ceramah in Pagoh, which was attended by top leaders such as Gerakan president Dominic Lau, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Muhyiddin himself, who is the Pagoh MP.

The 14-day campaign period came to a conclusion at midnight. Johoreans will go to the polls tomorrow, March 12. MKINI

