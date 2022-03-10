THE FATE OF THE U.S. & ITS DOLLAR – A NEW WORLD ORDER IS NOT ONLY INEVITABLE – BUT TIMELY & MUCH NEEDED – IT’S TIME FOR THE HYPOCRITES, WHO GREW FAT ON THE POOR, TO GO

But not everyone was convinced that the Americans were militarily the most powerful nation on earth. Among them were the Soviets (Russians) who had defeated the Germans in WW2 and were the first to enter Berlin, the North Koreans and the Chinese (who at one time during the Korean War almost pushed the Americans into the sea) and Uncle Ho Chi Minh of Vietnam who was absolutely convinced that he would defeat the Americans – which the Vietnamese finally did.

And last but not least were the Afghan people who defeated three superpowers (the British Empire, the Soviets and the Americans) over a span of almost 200 years using the same rifle the .303 Lee Enfield.

Aug 2021 – Afghan Taliban with Lee Enfield .303, the rifle that defeated three empires over 200 years

It is really of no use to have aircraft carriers and tanks if you cannot win wars decisively. They do get a kick out of bombing Third World nations with little or no paved roads or internal plumbing but that euphoria does not last too long. Plus the suicides among American military veterans caused by PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) whackoism starts going through the roof.

However moving from most powerful (but ineffective) to most influential country in the world, that notoriety still goes to the British.

The sun did not begin to set on the British Empire until 1947 – after WW2. The post WW2 independence of many former British colonies (India 1947) has not fully sunk into the British psyche. It is really too early for a people who have been invading and colonising the world for almost 650 years since Scotland (1385 invasion), Ireland (1536), Virginia – US (1585) to suddenly get over this hang up in just 75 years .

The British will still not give up the Malvinas (aka Falkland Islands) to Argentina, Northern Ireland (where the Troubles are surely starting up again) or rocky outcrops like Diego Garcia and Tristan Da Cunha.

And the British still have a Governor General in Australia. Listen to this : The governor-general of Australia is the representative of the monarch, currently Queen Elizabeth II, in Australia. The governor-general is appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of government ministers. The governor-general has formal presidency over the Federal Executive Council and is commander-in-chief of the Australian Defence Force. The functions of the governor-general include appointing ministers, judges, and ambassadors; giving royal assent to legislation passed by parliament; issuing writs for election; and bestowing Australian honours.

I am sure you did not know this. Neither did I (to such detail).



The British are indeed the most influential country on earth. Period. Forget about senile Biden, antsy-pantsy Clinton or dim witted Bush. They are still colonials.



But ruling by gangsterism and deceit never ends well – sooner or later. Especially when there are new giants who are waking up, who build roads and railways all over the world and already have the means to live on the Moon and on Mars. They seem to get more friends.

