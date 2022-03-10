KUALA LUMPUR: Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today told the Dewan Rakyat that Umno has been the source of political instability in the country in recent years.

Debating the King’s address, the Muda MP said: “I find it odd that the people on the other side (of the Dewan) are saying the political instability in the country happened after Umno’s loss (in GE14), and that Umno is the source of political stability (in this country).

“I disagree. If we look at the last two years, Umno was the largest party in power, and we saw four states going to the polls. First, it was Sabah, then Melaka and now Johor. I can understand Sarawak (state elections), that is a separate issue.

“And now people are saying that after this (Johor state elections), Perak and Kedah (may be next). How are we going to focus on helping the rakyat if this goes on?

“We are having state elections non-stop. How can we focus on addressing issues like cost of living? How can we help the rakyat when we (MPs) are right now focused on Johor (state elections)?” he asked.

He said investors were “running away” due to frequent chatter among politicians about dissolving state assemblies and the Parliament. “Some are pushing the prime minister to do A, B, C and D or else, dissolve the Parliament.”

He lambasted Umno for the recent political turbulence, noting that it had forced Muhyiddin Yassin to quit as prime minister by withdrawing support for him and then got Ismail Sabri Yaakob to replace him.

He said the endless political instability would have a long-term effect after GE15, as any government formed then would not be at ease as it would be worried about possible state elections that might take place. This will not benefit the people.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.