FOOLISH ANWAR SHOULD BE ‘WISE’ LIKE HADI – INSTEAD OF TRYING TO BULLY & PICK ON MUDA NON-STOP – ANWAR SHOULD TELL HIS PKR PARTY WHAT HADI TOLD PAS – ‘OUR CANDIDATES CAN STAND PROUD EVEN IF THEY LOSE THEIR DEPOSITS’

Muda today said it is not responsible for banners that have cropped up in Larkin attacking PKR, adding that it did not make sense for them to include a picture of Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman if the attack came from them.

This was after PKR information chief Shamsul Iskandar posted pictures of banners featuring Syed Saddiq with the words “PKR assemblyperson untrustworthy, aid not delivered to the people” and demanded an explanation from the youth-led party.

“What kind of politics is Muda trying to play? Is this not the ‘dinosaur’ politics that it is fighting to end?… Care to explain?” Shamsul asked on Twitter.

However, Muda vice-president Zaidel Baharuddin said Shamsul should not be quick to jump to conclusions.

“Our banners are not this ugly. Furthermore, why would we add Syed Saddiq’s picture if we really wanted to attack (PKR)?

“Don’t react too easily or be misled, sir,” Zaidel said in response to Shamsul’s message on Twitter.

The Larkin seat is seeing a clash between PKR’s Dr Zamil Najwah Arbain and Muda’s Rasid Abu Bakar. The other candidates are Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Zulkifli Bujang, BN’s Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, Pejuang’s Mohamad Riadz Mohamad Hashim, and independent candidate Norramadan Buan.

‘We need to stop’

PKR’s Zamil had similarly taken to Twitter to complain about the banners.

“Was the assemblyperson in Larkin previously from PKR? The answer is no. Why create slander? Stop politics from the 1970s. It’s 2022. We need to stop,” he said.

The incumbent is Bersatu’s Mohd Izhar Ahmad, who has quit the party to support BN.

Muda central executive committee member Dr Mathen Nair also responded to Zamil, stressing that the banners attacking PKR were an act of sabotage.

“It is obvious that it is sabotage from the first glance. I agree with you, let’s have a healthy contest.

“We reject gutter politics and I’m confident the people of Larkin have the wisdom to make their judgments,” he said.

Syed Saddiq took to Twitter as well to deny that the banners came from Muda.

“This is the act of other quarters. They are not Muda’s banners. We engage in healthy competition in Larkin,” he said.

Shamsul, in a follow-up tweet later, thanked Syed Saddiq for his explanation and deleted his initial criticism of Muda.

More vandalism

Meanwhile, in northern Johor, Pakatan Harapan’s Jementah candidate Ng Kor Sim also faced a series of vandalism to her banners.

Several of her banners were spray-painted with the words “Tipu” (Lie).

Ng is facing BN’s See An Giap and PN’s Maimunah Sahwah Musa in a three-cornered fight. The seat was won by DAP in the last general election.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang says his party’s leaders and members will still stand proud to have been nominated in any election, even if they lose their deposits.

As such, he said PAS has no plans to stay out of any polls. “We will not tire of losing our deposits and will continue placing candidates. “This is because PAS leaders and members are always in high spirits to be candidates. “At any place we contest, even if we have no local branch or lose our deposit, the candidates are still proud even though they have been defeated,” he told Sinar Harian in an interview published today. He said this when asked if PAS was prepared to face another state election triggered by BN in order to pressure for the 15th general election. PAS’ performance at the polls has seemingly improved since teaming up with Bersatu under Perikatan Nasional. In Malacca, for example, PAS lost deposits in 10 state seats in 2018. However, in the state election last November, it kept all its deposits in all eight seats it contested.

