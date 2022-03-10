IF SINGAPORE HAD ‘THIEVING’ UMNO – IT WOULD STILL BE A THIRD WORLD COUNTRY – AS BAD OR WORSE THAN MALAYSIA – YET UMNO MB DESIGNATE THICK-SKINNED ENOUGH TO SAY SINGAPORE WOULD BE MORE DEVELOPED IF IT HAD UMNO!

Johor BN chief Hasni Mohammad has shot back at PAS, suggesting that Singapore could be more developed if it was led by Umno.

This was after PAS vice president Mohd Amar Abdullah claimed that Singapore was more developed than Malaysia because there was no Umno there.

“If Singapore had Umno, it would be more developed than it is now,” Hasni was quoted as saying by Oriental Daily.

Hasni added that Umno would be as strong as the ruling party in Singapore. The People’s Action Party has governed the city-state since its independence.

Hasni was also quoted as saying that Malaysians crossing to work in Singapore daily is not only limited to Johoreans.

He added that they also included people from Kedah and Kelantan, both states that are governed by PAS.

Yesterday, Mohd Amar, who is also the Kelantan deputy menteri besar, pointed out that Singapore was more developed than Malaysia.

“I’m sorry to say, but let me be forward in asking if Umno is in Singapore?

“Is there BN in Singapore? No. This means without Umno, it is easier to develop the country,” he said.

The issue of Malaysian migrants in Singapore has become a key topic of debate amid campaigning for the Johor polls.

The Johor economy has been adversely impacted amid strict travel restrictions with Singapore due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Campaigning for the Johor polls kicked off on Feb 26. Johoreans will go to the polls on March 12.

MKINI

.