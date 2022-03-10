PAKATAN THROWS ISMAIL SABRI A LIFELINE TO HANG ON AS PM – EXTEND MOU BEYOND JULY 31 UNTIL DECEMBER, HOLD GE15 ONLY NEXT YEAR – ANTHONY LOKE SAYS DISCUSSIONS ON ‘MOU 2.0’ CAN BEGIN ONCE ANTI-HOPPING LAW IS PASSED

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP national organising secretary Loke Siew Fook has called on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to extend the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the federal government last year.

Speaking at the Dewan Rakyat today, Loke (PH-Seremban) urged Ismail to put the 15th general election on hold in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that several candidates in the Johor state elections on Saturday have tested positive.

“I would like to suggest to Bera (Ismail) that after the anti-hopping law is passed, why don’t we discuss extending the MoU until after July 31 … we can call it, MoU2.0.

“We can have an agreement that while Covid-19 is still spreading, we can postpone the general election until after this session of Parliament (ending Dec 15).”

However, Loke stressed that this would be dependent on whether Ismail could deliver on the terms of the MoU.

PH signed the MoU with Ismail last September to restore political stability following a change of government.

In January, PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil said 13 of the 18 items in the MoU had been implemented.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

