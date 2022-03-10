JOHOR CAN BE AS GOOD AS SINGAPORE? – YES, IT CERTAINLY CAN – PROVIDED JOHOREANS DUMP KLEPTOCRATIC UMNO-BN & CLUELESS PN – GO FOR DAP, WARISAN & MUDA FOR WINDS OF CHANGE – FOR SURE, FOREIGN FDI WILL SHUN NAJIB-TYPE 1MDB DEBACLES – IT WILL BE THE BIGGEST JOKE IN THE WORLD FOR ‘BOSSKU’ TO BE PM AGAIN OR FOR HIS PUPPET TO BE MB

The Johor business community says the state’s economy ‘can be as good’ as its neighbour’s, and expect the new government to make it so.

Business groups want Johor’s economy to be like Singapore’s

BUSINESS groups in Johor want a stronger and stable state administration capable of shaping Johor’s economy into one as good as Singapore’s.

They told The Malaysian Insight they want a people-oriented government with transparent business policies after the March 12 polls.

These demands are necessary to help the state recover economically, heads of various groups said, as business in Johor Baru, especially, haven been badly hit in the last two years due to the numerous lockdowns and restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They said they missed the Singaporeans and Malaysians who worked on the island republic, who had big spending power.

Nearly half of their business come from across the border and the movement control orders, closed international borders and travel prohibitions have forced many businesses to shut down.

Jimmy Leong of the Johor Tourist Guide Association wants the new state government to have clear and transparent policies and create job opportunities.

“We can be as good as Singapore and that should be the new government’s goal. In order to achieve that, they need to bring in new investors, including foreign investment.

“This will create job opportunities but there needs to be a clear economic policy for all and the policy must be able to create jobs for Johoreans as many of us are depending on work in Singapore to get a good salary,” he said.

Leong said the state government should empower the tourism industry.

“We need more people to come to Johor to boost our economy. The tourism industry can play that role with the help of the state government,” he said.

“The government can de-legislate a lot of restrictions as one of the means to boost the tourism sector here.”

Johor businesses count on Singaporeans for nearly half of their revenue and the Covid movement control orders, closed international borders and travel prohibitions have forced many to shut down. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, March 10, 2022.

D. Ravindran from the Indian Small Traders and Hawkers Association said the government must not neglect small traders.

“Small business traders need government assistance because the majority of the people have less buying power,” he said.

“With assistance we can lift our business and help the state economy. The reopening of our borders will surely help too.

“Johor tourism is very important to the people here. If we can boost our tourism and make people spend more in Johor, without a doubt we can be as good as Singapore,” Ravindran added.

Listen to the people

Ravindran hoped for a menteri besar who would listen to the people and form a transparent state administration.

He said his association had written and submitted a number of official letters to the Menteri Besar’s office in the past, but none of their issues were addressed.

“As small traders, we want the new state government to look at us. Even though we have changed the Menteri Besar twice, our problems have not been solved,” Ravindran said, referring to the changes that followed the Sheraton Move in 2020.

He said the letters sent previously had requested state assistance for the association’s programmes to help small-scale entrepreneurs.

“I hope the new government will pay a little attention to us,” Ravindran said.

Meanwhile, Johor Small and Medium Enterprises president Jimmy Tan, said the state government must have its own economic policies, even if they are different from those set down by Putrajaya.

“There must not be any personal agenda. The state’s policies must include everyone as everyone was affected by the pandemic,” he said.

Stable state government

Johor Baru Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Low Kueck Shin said the new state government must be stable so that both local and foreign investors will be attracted to invest in the state.

“We need a solid and working state government. We cannot have uncertainties again or infighting at the state government level.

“The new government must also be business-friendly. Many of us have been hit hard by the pandemic and are trying to recover,” said Low.

Johor will go to the polls on March 12. The elections are a crowded affair with more than 15 parties and 239 candidates vying for 56 seats.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.