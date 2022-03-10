BOMBSHELL – NAJIB & HALF A MILLION RINGGIT FOR 2 MONTHS’ WORK – THE FIRST QUESTION U.S. JOURNOS SHOULD ASK IS – HOW A CONVICTED PM SENTENCED TO 12 YEARS JAIL FOR THIEVERY IS STILL ROAMING FREE & STILL HAS SO MUCH MONEY TO PAY A U.S. PR FIRM – WHEN HIS ACCOUNTS HAVE BEEN FROZEN & HE IS STILL OWING MALAYSIAN TAX AUTHORITIES MORE THAN A BILLION RINGGIT?
Amid Roger Ng’s 1MDB trial, Najib hires PR firm in New York to burnish image in US
KUALA LUMPUR — Amid former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng’s ongoing 1MDB trial in the US, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has reportedly hired New York-based firm Karv Communications to manage his portrayal in the trial and provide media relations support.
According to the report, Karv will serve as a subcontractor to Najib’s attorney, Tania Scivetti, for an initial two months — for which the company would earn US$140,000 (RM586,000) along the way.
The report also mentioned fugitive tycoon Jho Low’s role in concealing efforts to soften the Trump administration’s stance on the 1MDB case.
On July 28, 2020, Najib was found guilty by the High Court of all seven charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering in relation to RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.
The Court of Appeal later upheld the conviction and 12-year jail term and RM210 million fine on Najib for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC funds after dismissing his appeal against the KL High Court decision on July 28, 2020.
SRC International Sdn Bhd’s US$1.18 billion (RM5 billion) civil suit against Najib has been set for a sixteen-day hearing beginning February 13 next year.
On its website, Karv describes itself as specialising in corporate and financial communications,crisis and personal reputation management, litigation support and public affairs. MALAY MAIL
Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak has hired global communications firm, Karv Communications, to provide media relations support as former Goldman Sachs executive Roger Ng goes on trial in a federal court in New York.
A spokesperson from the firm revealed to Washington DC-based online news portal, Politico Influence (PI), that they were hired “to help ensure Najib’s actions and views are understood by US journalists and presented accurately in any US media coverage – including during the trial of Roger Ng currently underway in the Eastern District of New York.”
The portal reported that according to documents filed with the Justice Department on Monday and the firm, Karv would serve as a subcontractor to Najib’s attorney, Tania Scivetti, for an initial period of two months and paid close to RM600,000.
According to the Karv website, the firm specialises in effective communications strategies around complex legal and litigation-related matters that could emanate from a crisis, among other specialisations.
Najib was sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million on July 28 last year over the misappropriation of funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former 1MDB subsidiary.
The portal explained that the alleged mastermind of the scheme, Malaysian businessperson Low Taek Jho, who was a key figure in charges against GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy, was on the run.
The portal wrote that Broidy, an ally of former president Donald Trump, was pardoned after pleading guilty to conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
PI explained that Broidy allegedly worked with two others to conceal efforts to soften the Trump administration’s stance on the 1MDB fraud, which included alleged efforts by Broidy to set up a round of golf between Trump and Najib. MKINI
