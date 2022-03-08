BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN OR NAJIB – TRAITOR OR KLEPTOCRAT – WHO DO VOTERS PREFER? – AS HIS DESPERATION TURNS DANGEROUS, MUHYIDDIN OVERPLAYS HIS HAND – BECOMES A ‘BIGGER COMPULSIVE LIAR’ THAN NAJIB AS HIS BERSATU PARTY FACES ANNIHILATION

Johor Election – Traitor Muhyiddin Becomes A Bigger Compulsive Liar Than Najib As His Party Faces Annihilation

When Muhyiddin Yassin betrayed his friends and allies in the Pakatan Harapan namely PKR, DAP and Amanah in early 2020, he was on cloud nine. He was actually very proud of himself not because he finally managed to fulfil his ambition to become a prime minister, but because he thought he was a genius, outsmarting even the grand old master Mahathir Mohamad.

Mr Muhyiddin had believed that he could easily outlive Mahathir’s 22-month-rule. He was so power-crazy that he didn’t mind being the first backdoor prime minister in the history of Malaysia. Despite his razor-thin majority in the parliament, he believed he could survive by giving bribes in the form of minister posts and chairmanships in GLCs (government-linked companies).

Yet, the 8th Prime Minister only survived for 17 months, becoming the shortest serving prime minister in the country. Karma is a bitch. The same faction of UMNO leaders who joined forces and agreed to support him as a new prime minister ultimately became the same people who toppled him in August 2021, some 17 months later. He finally tasted his own medicine – betrayal.

It would make a difference if he knew how to run a country. People might forget that he is the “Mother of Traitors”, betraying the democratically elected Pakatan Harapan government. But Muhyiddin’s only skill set are politicking. For 17 months, his clueless and incompetent Perikatan Nasional backdoor government had done nothing but mismanaged the economy and mishandled the Covid pandemic.

After his party’s disastrous performance in the Melaka state election, Muhyiddin is now facing his Waterloo as he struggles to make Perikatan Nasional coalition relevant. His own party – Bersatu or Malaysian United Indigenous Party – could enter the self-destruction phase if it fails to win a meaningful number of seats in the upcoming Johor state election.

Even though he had decided not to defend his Gambir seat in his own state, fearing a humiliating defeat, he still has to campaign for not only his party, but also the Perikatan Nasional coalition, which is also on the brink of disintegration. All his past sins have come back to haunt him. Arguably the most hated leader, Muhyiddin is being attacked from all fronts.

The no-holds-barred battle among the three former prime ministers – Muhyiddin, Mahathir and Najib – in the Johor state election saw Muhyiddin being bombarded massively by not only his former boss Najib, but also his ex-mentor Mahathir. Like a broken record, both Mahathir and Muhyiddin remind Johoreans against voting for corrupt leaders, obviously referring to crooked Najib.

Muhyiddin, whose real name is Mahiaddin, but was too ashamed to use his given name, tells Malay voters to show their hatred for parties with corrupt leaders. In fact, for more than a month, the Bersatu president has been telling the voters in Johor to reject the corrupt UMNO leaders, while shamelessly promote his party as the cleanest political party money can buy.

He argues that the only way to stop the Court Cluster, in reference to several UMNO leaders facing graft charges in court, including convicted-former Prime Minister Najib Razak and UMNO president Zahid Hamidi, is to ensure UMNO-led Barisan Nasional lose in Johor. If UMNO wins, lame duck Prime Minister Ismail Sabri will be forced to dissolve Parliament and hold the 15th General Election.

Mahiaddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional chairman, said the crooks will then return to power and the corruption will continue again. Amusingly, he cannot explain why his coalition is working with the crooks to form the federal government again, even after the same band of crooks had backstabbed and betrayed him in August last year, forcing him to resign in disgrace.

Instead of shedding crocodile tears now, Muhyiddin should remember the happy moments when he walked into the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya in 2020, laughing and hugging the enemies – UMNO despicable kleptocrats like Najib Razak and Zahid Hamidi, as well as PAS Islamist extremists and Talibans like Hadi Awang and Takiyuddin Hassan.

As an accomplice to “kleptocrats”, Muhyiddin should stop faking as a man with principles. Can he explain why his appointed-Attorney General Idrus Harun suddenly dropped all 46 corruptions and money-laundering charges against former Sabah Chief Minister Musa Aman? Can he also explain why Tengku Adnan’s RM2 million corruption conviction was conveniently overturned?

Obviously, the power-hungry man was lying through his teeth when he pretended to be anti-corruption. From the moment he conspired with the defeated UMNO to topple his own government in 2020, Mahiaddin knew about the Court Cluster, but worked with them anyway. It was only “after” he was betrayed by them – and lost power – that he bitched about the crooks, swindlers, robbers and whatnot.

Even before he became a premier, a leaked audio recording has revealed Muhyiddin’s willingness to offer positions to UMNO crooks – “If they know a new government is going to be formed with UMNO, why not tell them to join us now rather than later? I think if we do that … 10, 20 people … Najib and his gang … and we give them positions … if not ministers, then the chairmen of GLCs.”

His refusal to free Najib and Zahid is incredibly easy to understand. If Najib is free, he will return to drive UMNO and become the biggest threat to Muhyiddin’s political career. Najib’s influential and leadership would make empty vessel Muhyiddin looked like a stooge. More importantly, he wanted to take revenge after Najib sacked him in July 2015 over the 1MDB scandal.

Like serial liar Najib, Muhyiddin has lied so often that he appears to believe his own lies. But he should get his story straight because even the senile 96-year-old Mahathir could see through his lies. Mahathir, the longest serving prime minister for 22 years and 107 days who founded Bersatu but was fired by Muhyiddin from his own party, said it is impossible to trust Muhyiddin.

Mahathir said the people of Johor had already rejected UMNO in the 2018 General Election, but thanks to Muhyiddin’s burning desire to become a prime minister, he was willing to betray the voters and allies in Pakatan Harapan to achieve his ambitions. Apparently, Muhyiddin said principles were not important because what mattered was politics and power.

As a result of Muhyiddin’s treachery and betrayal, not to mention his incompetence in governing the country, the Johor had fallen back to UMNO and is expected to win big in the state election largely because the previous Perikatan Nasional government under the leadership of Muhyiddin was worse than Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan combined.

If there’s one thing Muhyiddin likes to brag very much, it’s about his so-called heroic acts during the infamous 1MDB scandal, which he claims as proof that he was not a traitor. Hence, during his campaign in Johor, he has once again magnified his sacrifices – how he was sacked by Najib as deputy prime minister for pushing the scandal to be investigated transparently.

On the surface, gullible voters might buy his story. However, the real reason he confronted Najib was because he saw the 1MDB scandal as his golden ticket to challenge his boss for the presidency of UMNO, a position that will automatically make him the new prime minister. It was a gamble that Muhyiddin took – and lost – in hope to pressure Najib to resign.

Instead, Najib fought back and fired his deputy. With nowhere to go, Muhyiddin, who did not expect to be sacked in July 2015, ran to Mahathir. Initially, Muhyiddin cooked up a sobbing story, telling Mahathir about his intention to retire. Mahathir, who was the architect of Bersatu, instructed Muhyiddin to form the new party to fight Najib and his corrupt UMNO instead.

That was why Mahathir’s member number was “0000001” while Muhyiddin’s was “0000002”. Last year, however, Muhyiddin shamelessly took all the credit by claiming that he was the architect of Bersatu that succeeded in defeating UMNO in the 2018 General Election for the first time in 61 years since independence in 1957. Not only Muhyiddin was a traitor, he has become a compulsive serial liar.

Mahiaddin’s desperation has entered a dangerous phase when he turned to religion to attack UMNO, self-issuing an edict that it’s a service of worship (devotion to Allah) for party members to leave UMNO. Heck, the “Malay First” Muhyiddin has even begun sucking up to the Chinese voters, begging for support as it’s increasingly clear his party and coalition are on the way to the butcher house.

The former backdoor prime minister and his gang also attended an 800-people gala dinner at Austin International Convention, a violation of election campaign during the current Covid-19 pandemic, where sexy dance performance was unleashed. Muhyiddin has also sought to play down Chinese fears about his party’s alliance with Islamic party PAS, saying no hands have been chopped due to “hudud law”.

But Muhyiddin has conveniently forgotten the chopping of whiskey, beer, 4D betting, the annual budget allocation to minorities Chinese and Indians, and even water supply in the state of Penang by his racist and extremist PAS leaders. Of course, it was a lie because PAS did not say it has abandoned the ancient brutal hudud law. They are just waiting for the right time to bulldoze it.

