WHY THE HELL SHOULD CHINA CUT TIES WITH RUSSIA? TO PLEASE U.S. & ITS SICKENINGLY OVEREAGER TO PLEASE LAPDOGS U.K. & AUSTRALIA? – BEIJING DEFENDS ‘EVERLASTING FRIENDSHIP’ WITH RUSSIA – ‘THE REAL GOAL OF THE U.S. INDO-PACIFIC STRATEGY IS TO ESTABLISH AN INDO PACIFIC VERSION OF NATO’ – ‘CHINA HAS EVERY RIGHT TO DO WHATEVER IS NECESSARY TO DEFEND ITS OWN INTEREST’

China defends ‘everlasting friendship’ with Russia despite Ukraine invasion

Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, on Monday reaffirmed an “unequivocal message to the world that China and Russia jointly oppose attempts to revive the cold war mindset”.

“No matter how precarious and challenging the international situation may be, China and Russia will maintain strategic focus and steadily advance our comprehensive strategic partnership co-ordination for a new era,” he said.

The comments from China’s top diplomat came just days after Ukraine’s declaration that Beijing had assured Kyiv it would help stop the war, renewing focus on Beijing’s potential role in pressuring Russia to back down.

Since the start of the Russian invasion, China has abstained in two UN votes, including a security council resolution condemning the invasion and a call for Russia to withdraw its troops. Beijing has also criticised international sanctions imposed to punish Putin

Wang, who was speaking during the National People’s Congress, China’s annual meeting of its rubber stamp parliament in Beijing, repeated Beijing’s support for “dialogue” and “negotiations” but did not elaborate on specific measures China had taken.

He added that China’s Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine and said that Beijing was organising the evacuation of its nationals.

Wang said the US was going to great lengths to engage in zero-sum competition with China, dismissing the claims of returning to multilateralism by the US under President Joe Biden.

“The real goal of the US Indo-Pacific strategy is to establish an Indo Pacific version of Nato,” he said, adding that China had “every right” to do whatever is necessary to defend its own interest.

