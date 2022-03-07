AS ANGRY MPs & RESIDENTS CALL FOR HEADS TO ROLL – ISMAIL SABRI CAN ONLY BLEAT – ‘WE’RE MOVING AS QUICKLY AS WE CAN TO HELP VICTIMS’ – YET CONVENIENTLY MISSES THE BURNING QUESTION – HOW CAN FLOODS KEEP HAPPENING AGAIN & AGAIN IN KL?

Why are floods happening again, MPs ask FT minister

PETALING JAYA: Several Kuala Lumpur MPs have criticised federal territories minister Shahidan Kassim for not taking measures to prevent flash floods.

Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai, currently in Johor for the state elections, said: “It is deplorable that it is happening again. Recently, we informed the relevant parties like the drainage and irrigation department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Shahidan time and again to be alert to ensure that flash floods don’t happen again,” he said.

“I have sent a message to Shahidan and KL mayor Mahadi Che Ngah over their failure to learn from the floods that took place last December,” he said.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said several areas in the city were inundated after only two hours of rain.

“This cannot happen in KL again and again. We urgently need more retention ponds and increased drainage capacity,” she told FMT. “Shahidan needs to make this a priority as losses can amount to millions.”

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said the same location in his constituency that flooded the last time was affected again.

“A residents association contacted me, and it sounds quite worrying. There was no flood warning,” he said.

“Police and DBKL are at Lembah Pantai, and the welfare department has been alerted. We have managed to get a school to function as an evacuation centre,” he told FMT.

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok said her constituency was badly affected.

“The videos and pictures circulating on social media of the flash floods are proof that KL is overdeveloped and that the area has a poor drainage system,” she said.

She noted that the waters were subsiding in her area, but the people were still being cautious.

Some of the badly affected areas following the downpour this afternoon included Jalan Kia Peng, Masjid Jamek, Jalan Kuchai Lama, Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Tun HS Lee.

The meteorological department has also forecast bad weather until March 13, with thunderstorms expected in several areas in the west part of the peninsula, as well as Sabah and Sarawak.

