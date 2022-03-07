AS ANGRY MPs & RESIDENTS CALL FOR HEADS TO ROLL – ISMAIL SABRI CAN ONLY BLEAT – ‘WE’RE MOVING AS QUICKLY AS WE CAN TO HELP VICTIMS’ – YET CONVENIENTLY MISSES THE BURNING QUESTION – HOW CAN FLOODS KEEP HAPPENING AGAIN & AGAIN IN KL?

PETALING JAYA: Several Kuala Lumpur MPs have criticised federal territories minister Shahidan Kassim for not taking measures to prevent flash floods.
Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai, currently in Johor for the state elections, said: “It is deplorable that it is happening again. Recently, we informed the relevant parties like the drainage and irrigation department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Shahidan time and again to be alert to ensure that flash floods don’t happen again,” he said.
Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said several areas in the city were inundated after only two hours of rain.
“This cannot happen in KL again and again. We urgently need more retention ponds and increased drainage capacity,” she told FMT. “Shahidan needs to make this a priority as losses can amount to millions.”
Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said the same location in his constituency that flooded the last time was affected again.
“A residents association contacted me, and it sounds quite worrying. There was no flood warning,” he said.
“Police and DBKL are at Lembah Pantai, and the welfare department has been alerted. We have managed to get a school to function as an evacuation centre,” he told FMT.
Seputeh MP Teresa Kok said her constituency was badly affected.
“The videos and pictures circulating on social media of the flash floods are proof that KL is overdeveloped and that the area has a poor drainage system,” she said.
She noted that the waters were subsiding in her area, but the people were still being cautious.
Some of the badly affected areas following the downpour this afternoon included Jalan Kia Peng, Masjid Jamek, Jalan Kuchai Lama, Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Tun HS Lee.
The meteorological department has also forecast bad weather until March 13, with thunderstorms expected in several areas in the west part of the peninsula, as well as Sabah and Sarawak.
We’re moving fast to help KL flood victims, says PM
PETALING JAYA: The authorities are moving fast to help victims hit by flash floods in Kuala Lumpur, said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
In a Twitter post today, he said six areas in the city had been hit by flash floods.
Several areas in Kuala Lumpur appeared to have been badly affected by flash floods following a downpour this afternoon.
Among the areas affected, according to social media, were Jalan Kia Peng, Jalan Kuchai Lama, Lebuh Ampang, Jalan Ampang and some parts of Kesas Highway.
At 4pm today, the meteorological department issued a warning of thunderstorms in Kuala Lumpur, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Sabah. It said the rain was expected to last until 7pm.
The fire and rescue department confirmed eight areas in Kuala Lumpur have been hit by flash floods.
This include Jalan Kuchai Lama, Jalan Air Keroh-Air Panas in Setapak, Jalan Leboh Ampang, Taman Salak Selatan, Taman U-Thant in Jalan Ampang, Taman Sri Petaling, Taska Roskani Jabatan Kerja Raya in Jalan Cheras and Kampung Periok in Kampung Baru.
In Jalan Kuchai Lama, the department said floodwaters were as high as two metres and it has been estimated that 12 cars were submerged.
“Some victims were standing on the roof of their vehicle and were rescued by firefighters at the scene. Everything is under control,” it said in a statement.
In Jalan Cheras, the department said the flash flood has caused a landslide at Taska Roskani, however, the situation is under control and the locations involved are being monitored, pointing out that 40 students and teachers were safely evacuated.
“Floodwaters in Kampung Periok were as high as three metres but the fire department has controlled the situation too,” it said.
It added that the conditions of all other areas were stable.
