IS IT UMNO-BN BACK TO ITS BAD, OLD GANGSTERISH WAYS? – DAP VOLUNTEER THE NEXT AFTER BERSATU PARTY WORKER TO GET BASHED UP WHILE ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

After PN, now DAP volunteer assaulted on campaign trail

PETALING JAYA: A volunteer helping out DAP in the Johor state elections was allegedly assaulted while on the campaign trail, according to the party’s candidate for the Bekok seat, Kanan M.

This comes just a day after a member of Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) election machinery was also assaulted while putting up party flags in Kampung Tebing Runtuh, Gelang Patah.

Kanan said the incident occurred in Chaah town in Segamat, with the volunteer sustaining injuries to his head before being admitted to Segamat Hospital.

Kanan said they were waiting for a CT scan to be conducted on the volunteer as the injury was “bad”.

“The motive for the attack is still being investigated,” he said, adding that more details would be provided when available.

Another spokesman for the party also confirmed that the incident took place while he was campaigning for DAP.

When contacted, Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat confirmed that the incident had taken place and that the cops were tracking down the suspect.

He told FMT that they were still awaiting more information from the victim as he was still being treated in the hospital.

In a press conference earlier today, PN party worker Sujali Ahmad said he was confronted by eight people who stopped him from putting up party flags in Kampung Tebing Runtuh yesterday.

Three of them then hit him, injuring him on his chest and hands. His car was also damaged.

Sujali, who had a cast on his arm, met reporters while being accompanied by Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

