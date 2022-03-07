LIAR, LIAR, PANTS ON FIRE OR NOT – NAJIB NOW HAS TO FACE THE MUSIC FROM PARLIAMENT – SPEAKER ORDERS CONVICTED EX-PM TO EXPLAIN HIS ‘MISLEADING’ COMMENTS ON WEDNESDAY – WHAT EXCUSE WILL NAJIB DREAM UP? – THAT’S BUSY CAMPAIGNING FOR UMNO IN JOHOR? – WHAT TYPE OF PARTY DOES THAT MAKE UMNO!

Speaker orders Najib to explain ‘misleading’ of Dewan Rakyat

FORMER prime minister Najib Razak has been ordered to explain the allegation of misleading the Dewan Rakyat when he claimed not a single sen of public funds was used by the government to repay the 1Malaysia Development berhad (1MDB) principal debt.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun said he had written to Najib and Finance Minister (Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz) for an explanation.

“I have already written to Pekan (Najib) and the Finance Minister to give an explanation on what had transpired in the Dewan Rakyat (last week).

“I’m currently awaiting an answer (from them). I have asked Pekan to give an explanation on Wednesday.

“I’m not sure if he will be able to give an explanation on that day,” Azhar said during the debate on the royal address in Dewan Rakyat today.

RSN Rayer today asked the Speaker on the motion by Damansara MP (Tony Pua) to refer Najib to the Rights and Privileges Committee.

Last week, Tony submitted a motion to refer Najib to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee as provided in Article 36 (12) of the Rules of Procedure of the House of Representatives.

Tony was responding to Najib’s speech where he claimed not a single sen of public funds had been used by the government to repay the 1MDB principal debt.

“He (Najib) in his speech had made a statement that has confused the Dewan Rakyat and can be viewed as insulting Parliament,” Tony had said.

Rayer then asked the Speaker if Najib will be giving an explanation as the matter needs to be resolved quickly.

“When will he give an explanation? I don’t want to push this matter as the Speaker knows that the Johor state election is underway.

“This matter is also more or less affecting the election. I just came back from campaigning in Johor and the people there want to know the situation with 1MDB.”

The Johor state election will take place on March 12.

He said that earlier, Pagoh lawmaker (Muhyiddin Yassin) said that Pekan had confused the Dewan.

“We hope that a decision on this matter can be reached soon.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.