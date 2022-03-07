WHAT WAS THAT! THE GODS MUST BE ANGRY – ‘TERROR’ FLASH FLOODS STRIKE KLANG VALLEY – IS ISMAIL SABRI STILL DOZING? WHAT ‘LONG TERM SOLUTIONS’ WILL HE NEXT OFFER? IS HE UP TO THE JOB?

Parts of Kuala Lumpur have been struck by flash floods. Among the areas affected are Jalan Raja Chulan, Pudu, Bukit Jalil, Klang, Gombak, and Sungai Buloh.

The Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas) and Kuchai Lama seem to be especially affected.

Bukit Jalil

As of 5pm, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) confirmed rising waters in Dang Wangi, including these roads: Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Lebuh Ampang, Jalan Raja Laut, and Jalan Kia Peng.

Dang Wangi, Kuala Lumpur

Rivers have reportedly overflowed affecting Sentul, Jambatan Sulaiman, Lebuh Pasar, and Jalan Parlimen, with Sungai Gombak exceeding dangerous water levels.

Selangor Fire and Rescue department director Norazam Khamis confirmed they received flood reports from Bandar Baru Sungai and Kg Melayu in Sungai Buloh, as well as Kg Gombak, Kg Melayu Kundang, and Kg Melayu Sg Serai in Batu Arang, Gombak.

Smart Tunnel closure

As of 4.45pm, the Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (Smart) has been closed.

The New Pantai Expressway (NPE) has also shut the Kuchai tunnel as of 4.20pm, requesting highway users to find alternative routes.

Internet users have posted on social media pictures of flooded highways with cars submerged in water.

A video of a submerged police petrol car has also gone viral.

Brickfields district police chief Amihizam Abdul Shukor clarified the police car in question was in Kuchai Lama but did not elaborate.

Some videos also depicted pedestrians climbing their cars to escape the water.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department government agency issued a warning of possible flash floods in Petaling Jaya, Klang and Shah Alam.

KL city centre

Pudu

Bukit Jalil

Kuchai Lama

Sungai Buloh