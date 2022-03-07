WHAT WAS THAT! THE GODS MUST BE ANGRY – ‘TERROR’ FLASH FLOODS STRIKE KLANG VALLEY – IS ISMAIL SABRI STILL DOZING? WHAT ‘LONG TERM SOLUTIONS’ WILL HE NEXT OFFER? IS HE UP TO THE JOB?
Parts of Kuala Lumpur have been struck by flash floods. Among the areas affected are Jalan Raja Chulan, Pudu, Bukit Jalil, Klang, Gombak, and Sungai Buloh.
The Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas) and Kuchai Lama seem to be especially affected.
As of 5pm, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) confirmed rising waters in Dang Wangi, including these roads: Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Lebuh Ampang, Jalan Raja Laut, and Jalan Kia Peng.
Selangor Fire and Rescue department director Norazam Khamis confirmed they received flood reports from Bandar Baru Sungai and Kg Melayu in Sungai Buloh, as well as Kg Gombak, Kg Melayu Kundang, and Kg Melayu Sg Serai in Batu Arang, Gombak.
Smart Tunnel closure
As of 4.45pm, the Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (Smart) has been closed.
The New Pantai Expressway (NPE) has also shut the Kuchai tunnel as of 4.20pm, requesting highway users to find alternative routes.
Internet users have posted on social media pictures of flooded highways with cars submerged in water.
A video of a submerged police petrol car has also gone viral.
Brickfields district police chief Amihizam Abdul Shukor clarified the police car in question was in Kuchai Lama but did not elaborate.
Some videos also depicted pedestrians climbing their cars to escape the water.
Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department government agency issued a warning of possible flash floods in Petaling Jaya, Klang and Shah Alam.
KL city centre
Pudu
Bukit Jalil
Kuchai Lama
Sungai Buloh
Flash floods hit KL after heavy downpour
Early reports said Jalan Kuchai Lama is badly affected, with several roads cut off by rising water. Jalan Pinang is also flooded.
Among affected areas are the Tabung Haji tunnel, Jalan Chan Sow Lin tunnel, Jalan Pudu, Jalan Pahang, Jalan Sri Permaisuri and Jalan Tun Razak.
As of 4.45pm, the water level in the capital city has been categorised as dangerous.
Two water stations in Gombak, and Bandar Country Homes and Kampung Melayu Seri Kundang in Rawang are at danger level.
Heavy rainfall before and over the weekend of December 17 and 18 unleashed massive floods in several states, including Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Malacca and Negri Sembilan.
The disaster was unusual as floods around that time of the year typically hit east coast states. It displaced more than 70,000 people at its peak and killed 55 others.
Selangor was one of the worst-hit states, where thousands of flood victims were evacuated
MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.