‘IF BERSATU SO STRONG, WHY DOESN’T MUHYIDDIN CONTEST IN GAMBIR?’ – UMNO STATES THE OBVIOUS TO DEFLECT ATTENTION FROM ESCALATING INTERNAL POWER TUSSLE BETWEEN ISMAIL SABRI CAMPS & NAJIB-ZAHID CAMPS

BATU PAHAT: Bersatu’s “backstabbing” and insincerity is greater cause for concern rather than Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s performance as prime minister, says Puad Zarkashi.

The Umno Supreme Council member says Umno is a party that fights for the people and does not indulge in ‘politicking’ in the government.

“I am not worried about Ismail’s ability as prime minister. What we are worried about is the game plan by parties like Bersatu against the Umno government.

“We don’t play political games, but what bothers us is Bersatu’s backstabbing, like what happened in Sabah,” he said.

He told FMT this when asked if he was concerned about voters’ sentiments towards Ismail’s direction on flood management, the economy, Covid-19 and government aid, which some view as similar to Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

Puad said Bersatu’s “stubborn” attitude became obvious after Umno made the decision not to work with Bersatu in the Melaka and Johor state elections.

Bersatu became arrogant, he said, making him concerned about how sincere the party was in the current Umno-led government.

“They showed their true colours after the Melaka state elections and now, during (campaigning for) the Johor polls. To me, their sincerity is what we should be worried about.”

Puad rejected the notion that Bersatu was a strong contender in Johor because its president Muhyiddin was from Johor and was once state menteri besar.

“If Bersatu is so strong, why doesn’t Muhyiddin dare to contest in Gambir?” he said. Puad was confident that the Perikatan Nasional chairman would lose if he contested.

“Muhyiddin is not contesting because he knows his position and influence in the country has plunged,” he added.

“Everyone knows that Bersatu relies on party hoppers and has no grassroots. Here in Rengit, he has to hire people because they have no election machinery or grassroots.”

He expected Bersatu to lose many seats in Johor. “To me, Muhyiddin is daydreaming.”

Puad said BN had good chances of winning two thirds of the seats in Johor because it had strong grassroots supporters who did not abandon the party. “They don’t run away and hop to other parties,” he said.

He said there was no concern about a double standard in him contesting a seat in the Johor state assembly.

He said what was important was for an elected representative to be responsible, trustworthy and willing to stand up for his constituents.

“The party has faith in me, and I followed their decision. Secondly, I don’t see any difference between me contesting in Parliament and in the state assembly.”

