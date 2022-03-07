BIGGEST JOKE – MUHYIDDIN’S ‘POTONG, POTONG’ FAILS TO WIN CHINESE HEARTS – WHO KNOW ONLY TOO WELL HE, PAS & MCA WILL ONLY BETRAY THEM AGAIN THE MOMENT THE VOTES ARE COUNTED – WITH PAS ALREADY SIDE-STEPPING MUHYIDDIN’S HUDUD COMMENTS

Cold political mood in Johor’s ‘golden weekend’

TAN Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been reaching out to the Chinese voters in Johor

It is too late to win the Chinese hearts but there is still time to appeal to their good sense and he has been pressing all the right Chinese buttons.

On Friday, Sin Chew Daily featured him on its front page with the headline: “I disagreed with Pakatan Harapan decision to stop funding TAR UC.”

He knew the Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) issue had returned to haunt Pakatan particularly DAP because the decision to stop the government funding came from the Finance Ministry then led by Lim Guan Eng.

Muhyiddin said he agreed to reinstating government funding for TAR UC after taking over as prime minister.

He claimed to have no objections to recognising the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) and said more Malaysians should learn Mandarin.

Soothing words from the man once criticised for seeing himself as Malay first.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president is giving Datuk Seri Najib Razak a run for the money in romancing the Chinese.

Muhyiddin has thrown everything he has into this election, fighting like there is no tomorrow.

Even Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamd attempted a foray into Ayer Hitam with his good friend Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew where they had lunch with some local Chinese figures.

With the Malay vote split between five Malay parties, the Chinese vote has become quite critical especially in seats where Chinese make up more than 30% of the voters.

Bersatu won most of its seats on the strength of Chinese votes in 2018 and Muhyiddin needs them to come along again.

On Friday night, Muhyiddin and several key Bersatu leaders were at a grand Chinese dinner in Johor Baru organised by a tycoon friend.

It was a show of Chinese support and in his speech, Muhyiddin defended his partner PAS, saying that PAS was unfairly accused of “potong, potong, potong,” a reference to the Islamic practice of amputating hands of thieves which PAS had never done.

No PAS leaders attended which was just as well because the dinner featured some rather sexy dance performances.

This is the “golden weekend” – the last weekend before Johoreans go to the polls.

Yet, the ground is still so cold and quiet.

Asked about how MCA candidates were doing in their campaign rounds, a party official said: “One major difference – people don’t scold us any more. Generally they don’t seem interested about the election. The only time I saw them really excited was when Bossku appeared.”

DAP, which brought in its big stars for the weekend, is just as worried.

The party had complained bitterly about the SOP restricting ceramah audiences to 100 people but it has struggled to fill the chairs laid out at their ceramah.

Politicians are also struggling to read what the Chinese silence means.

Have the voters decided? If they have, which party are they going for? Are they going to come out to vote?

Will the outstation voters return to vote?

“People in small towns have suffered so much in the last two years of the pandemic. Their concern is not national issues, it’s all about local economic issues,” said former Mengkibol assemblyman Gan Ping Sieu.

For instance, friends of Gan had called him in 2018 to say they were not supporting him because they have to save the nation from bankruptcy.

“They had bought into the hoax that Malaysia was bankrupt. They have since apologised to me,” said Gan with a laugh.

Gan, who has been campaigning in Mengkibol, said most locals in the kopitiam are reluctant to talk politics, clamming up when asked about the election.

He said the economic mood among the smallholders is subdued even with palm oil prices hitting an all-time high but the two McDonald’s outlets in Kluang, one of which is open 24 hours, are always packed.

The Chinese who are largely settled along Johor’s western and southern belt are a force to be reckoned with.

There are only 13 Chinese-majority seats which are seen as DAP strongholds, but there are 12 seats where Chinese make up 30% to 40% of the voters and where they are potential kingmakers.

“The Chinese have to think hard about how they are going to play the game this time. No matter which way they swing, they will still be a minority player on the big stage.

“Support for DAP is not like before. The question is whether MCA can harvest the discontent,” said Sin Chew Daily columnist Jeff Ooi.

The thing is that MCA cannot really claim that it has come back until it can beat DAP in a Chinese-majority seat.

The pandemic, political fatigue, disappointment and economic hardship have taken a toll on the people.

Ordinary Chinese, especially those of limited means are no longer driven by anger, they are not in the mood to experiment and their concerns about the immediate future are very real.

This election will be decided by concerns for political stability, the economy and the need to reopen the border to Singapore.

There are still another five days of campaigning to go and the final two or three days will be critical.

Can the cold mood warm up? Can the quiet ground grow more lively?

For sure, the battle for Chinese support will intensify from now until polling day. ANN

PAS deputy sidesteps hudud after Muhyiddin’s ‘potong, potong’ remark