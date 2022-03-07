ISMAIL SABRI HEADED FOR UMNO’S DUSTBIN SOONER THAN EXPECTED? ZAHID SCOLDS TAJUDDIN FOR SPILLING THE BEANS ON MAT HASSAN WARNING ISMAIL HE HAS TO STEP DOWN AS PM – IF AGONG REFUSES TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today reprimanded supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman for bringing internal party matters into his debate in Parliament.

This comes after Tajuddin told the Dewan Rakyat that Umno deputy president Mohamad Hassan had allegedly mounted some pressure on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call for a general election.

Speaking to reporters in Muar, Zahid said while an MP is given immunity to bring up issues in Parliament, Tajuddin should have not used internal discussions as a debate material.

“Although an MP has immunity or protection to speak about issues in the Dewan Rakyat, I am of the view that party internal issues should not be used as materials in debating the Agong’s speech.

“The best platform to discuss is the party’s supreme council meeting because he is also a member of the council.

“We can disagree on things, but keep it in the meeting,” he said.

Zahid spoke to reporters on the side of Umno campaign activities in Muar.

Umno supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman

According to the Malaysia Gazette, Tajuddin alleged that Mohamad had given Ismail Sabri Yaakob an ultimatum, that the prime minister should resign if he fails to convince the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve the Parliament.

Zahid stressed that Umno has not made any decision on the matter.

“While I respect personal opinions, the party’s position must also be respected.

“The party has not made a decision.

“And of course, the issue will be discussed when the time comes, especially… maybe when the delegates at Umno general assembly are (debating).”

MKINI

.