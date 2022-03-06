DO all Opposition votes belong to Pakatan Harapan?

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, whose party is a part of Pakatan, believes that Parti Warisan will split Opposition votes in the upcoming Johor polls.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal shot back, saying his party would not split Opposition votes as voters do not belong to any party.

Prof James Chin, of the Asia Institute at the University of Tasmania, Australia, believes that no party owns any votes.

“There’s no such vote that belongs to Pakatan or Barisan Nasional,” he said.

Crunching the data from the Melaka polls, Universiti Malaya’s Prof Hamidin Abdul Hamid, who is a fellow with political research firm Ilham Centre, pointed out that Pakatan has lost its grip on Opposition votes.

Pakatan got about 28% of the Malay vote in the November 2021 election in Melaka compared with about 40% in GE14 in 2018. And back then, Pakatan got almost 90% of the Chinese vote, but in Melaka 2021, it only got about 40% (based on the turnout for the state polls).

Prof Hamidin gave two main reasons for the dip in support for Pakatan.

1) The big shift of Malay Opposition votes from Pakatan to Perikatan Nasional, which currently comprises Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS, Sabah STAR, SAPP and Gerakan.

“Some of them went back to Umno, but most of the votes of the Malays who supported Pakatan in GE14 went to Perikatan in the Melaka polls,” he said.

“For these Malays, Pakatan stopped representing their interests when Bersatu left the coalition. Amanah can’t play that role to bring in the Malay votes.”

During GE14, Pakatan comprised PKR, DAP, Amanah and Bersatu. After the Sheraton Move in 2020 which triggered the collapse of the Pakatan government, Bersatu abandoned the coalition, and later Upko joined Pakatan.

2) Some of the Chinese votes swung back to Barisan in Melaka.

“For example, Pakatan lost Machap Jaya to MCA as there was some swing among Chinese voters towards Barisan. Especially the middle class, as some in the business community moved away from DAP,” Prof Hamidin said.

“They had a bad experience under the Pakatan administration and were looking for an alternative they were comfortable with. That is why they went back to the ‘devil they know’.”

Basically, said Prof Hamidin, “Pakatan has lost its appeal. Before, people saw Pakatan as something that could deliver on their hopes.”

Prof Chin said there are many reasons why Pakatan has not done well in state elections post GE14.

“The most obvious is disunity. For example, they can’t agree on a common logo,” he said, referring to PKR using its own symbol in Johor while DAP and Amanah use the Pakatan symbol.

He also said Pakatan suffered historical baggage because it did not fulfil major promises made in GE14.

“Its two years was spent on infighting between Mahathir and Anwar over the transfer of power and defending against relentless attacks by Umno and PAS that the Pakatan government was unIslamic and unMalay,” he said.

He was referring to then prime minister and Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and current Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Prof Hamidin suggested that Pakatan should create a structure that “represents everybody”. He explained that it needs a Malay-based party like Bersatu, which could bring in that community’s votes.

“Pejuang could bring in the Malay votes. Some will say, ‘but the Chinese voters will not be happy’. My argument is Pakatan has already secured a certain percentage of the Chinese vote but (without Pejuang or Bersatu) it will lose bigger from the Malay vote bank,” he said.

Instead of getting Pejuang into the big Pakatan Opposition tent, DAP and Amanah have made an electoral pact with Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), allowing it to contest in six seats allocated to them in the Johor election. However, Muda is clashing with PKR in the Larkin seat.

Why did DAP and Amanah make this pact with Muda in Johor but not in Melaka? Prof Chin said the two parties nearly got wiped out in the latter polls.

“If they did well in Melaka, they would have probably told Muda to go fly a kite. But the thinking now is to let Muda try, and if we give them a seat, they won’t join the other side.

“But Muda might not join Pakatan fully but be a Pakatan-plus kind of partner,” he said.

Another way to look at the matter, said Prof Chin, is that Pakatan is testing Muda to see how strong the new party is.

“Pakatan’s policy is the big tent approach in which they try to accommodate all major Opposition parties. In the case of Muda, there is a lot of excitement and people want to see if it can deliver.

“If it can’t deliver (in the Johor polls), I doubt Pakatan will want to work with Muda after that,” he said.

Prof Hamidin contended that Pakatan – or rather, DAP and Amanah specifically – want to entice Muda early to collaborate with them in GE15.

“Maybe Muda won’t be part of the coalition but have an electoral pact with Pakatan. This is so that they can avoid fighting each other as Muda will contest in seats where Pakatan is strong,” he said.

On why PKR and Muda were fighting each other over the Larkin seat, he said: “It is very much a PKR problem. Larkin was a seat won by Bersatu (when it was a Pakatan member) and not PKR,” he said.

Prof Hamidin observed that Muda might bring the Undi18 voters with it, but unlike Pejuang, Muda can’t bring the Malay vote in rural areas. Pejuang would have filled this void,” he reiterated.

In the Johor polls, the Pakatan symbol is on the ballot boxes in 30 out of the 56 seats in the Johor state assembly; ie DAP and Amanah are contesting these 30 seats. PKR is contesting in 20 seats using its party symbol, while DAP and Amanah have given Muda six seats that had been allocated to them.

As Prof Hamidin stated, Pakatan is weak in the Malay-majority seats.

“Pakatan is not represented in the 56 Johor state seats as it is only contesting about two-thirds of the seats. Without Bersatu, Pakatan has lost a big segment of the Malay votes it won in GE14,” he said.

“Pakatan is dreaming. It believes that the Malays are still with it. But the data shows that the Malays are ditching it.”

If it wants to take back the “lost” Opposition votes, Pakatan’s dream team would have to include either Bersatu or Pejuang. The challenge for the Opposition coalition is how big can its tent be for GE15?

Perhaps it might even need parties which it now calls spoilers, like Warisan.

ANN

