IN JOHOR, MAHATHIR’S PEJUANG AIMS HIGH – WHILE ANWAR’S ‘NO CLASS’ PKR PUNCHES LOW AT OTHER OPPOSITION PARTIES INSTEAD OF AT UMNO, PN & PAS – WHILE DAP FOCUSES ON ITS STRONGHOLDS ESPECIALLY BELLWETHER SKUDAI

Locals met by FMT said they were disappointed with politicians, whether they were from government or opposition parties. Some said they would not cast their ballot this time, while others were undecided about their choice.
“I’m not happy with politicians from both sides. They are too busy politicking and have neglected their main responsibility, which is to serve the people,” he said.
Salam said he would not be voting this time. “What is the point of voting if things remain the same? Everyone promises change but once they get hold of power, nothing happens,” he told FMT.
Skudai resident Mohamad Isa criticised the timing of the state elections, saying the funds being used for the polls should have been channelled to help those affected by the pandemic.
“With the rising cost of living, putting food on the table is getting harder these days,” he lamented.
Unlike Salam, Isa said he was unsure who he would vote for, adding that it was not about the candidates contesting for the Skudai seat. “I doubt any of them can bring the change the people want.”
Another Skudai resident who wanted to only be known as Lim, hoped that the next Skudai assemblyman would not neglect the people’s concerns.
“Whoever it is, please don’t make any more empty promises,” he said.
DAP newbie vs former rep
Skudai voters have to choose between DAP newbie Marina Ibrahim hoping to retain the seat for Pakatan Harapan, Perikatan Nasional’s Khoo Kong Ek, who was Skudai assemblyman from 1999 to 2004, and Barisan Nasional’s Lim Soon Hai.
Skudai has been represented by a Chinese politician since 1995. Gerakan, then with BN, held the seat until 2008, when it lost to DAP, which has retained the seat for three terms now.
However, in those three terms, Skudai has been represented by two different assemblymen, with Dr Boo Cheng Hau serving as the elected representative for two terms before being replaced by Tan Hong Pin in 2018.
Boo contested and lost in 1999 and 2004, before wresting the seat from Gerakan in 2008.
The decision to field Tan over Boo in 2018 came with some controversy, with rumours at the time that Boo would contest as an independent, though this did not materialise.
At the current elections, there is similar tension over Marina being fielded over Tan, reportedly defused after it was agreed that Tan would be allowed to contest for a parliamentary seat in GE15.
How Skudai became a hot seat
James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute noted that the decision to drop Boo as a candidate in 2018 made Skudai a hot seat at the time. Similarly, the Skudai constituency drew some attention after Tan was not fielded.
But despite the sentiments of the voters FMT spoke to, Chin said DAP had the edge over BN and PN to win the seat, though it still hinged on how campaigning would go.
“Anything can happen over the next week (of campaigning). But DAP has the advantage over this seat. This seat is very important to DAP,” he pointed out.
Meanwhile, a DAP source said he was aware of voters’ apathy and disappointment with government and opposition leaders, while the multi-cornered fights only made people more weary of politics.
But he believed the party still had a solid foothold in Skudai, telling FMT that the seat was “almost impossible to lose”. FMT
Every party a govt-in-waiting, says Johor Pejuang chief
SIMPANG RENGGAM: Johor Pejuang chief Shahruddin Md Salleh has denied claims that his party will cause a split in the opposition vote when it decided to work on its own in contesting the Johor state elections.
He said every party was considered to be a government-in-waiting after the Johor state assembly was dissolved.
“So the question of (us) creating a divide and so on does not arise, because the people themselves will choose who they want to form the government,” he said.
‘We can be in power with 30 seats’
Shahruddin said Pejuang made the decision to contest solo because it wanted to establish a strong state government without the “interference” of other parties.
He said Pejuang would need a minimum of 30 seats to form a government, out of the 42 which the party is contesting.
“We feel that we can win in Johor and for that, what we want to do first is take down the (BN) government. “With 30 seats, we can form a state administration. We feel that Pejuang will be a strong government,” he said.
Shahruddin, a former deputy minister, said Pejuang would only accept other parties open to working together after it had formed the Johor government.
He said if Pejuang cooperated with other parties during the polls, there was always the concern that the government would not be strong and that the other parties would later withdraw their support.
“There will always be the threat of (withdrawal). The menteri besar wouldn’t be able to sleep well.
“After the state elections, anyone who is in line with us and wants to support us…we can form something together.
“Whatever it is, we welcome a merger (gabungan) between Pejuang and party A, B or C. We’re not greedy,” he said.
On Feb 26, Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir said he was ready to work with other parties after the Johor polls. He said doing so would be essential in the interest of unity.
He said cooperation with other parties was necessary, seeing that Pejuang’s membership comprised only Malays.
Allegations of Dr M’s influence
Shahruddin said that former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad still had political clout despite what other individuals had said.
He said claims that Mahathir was no longer influential was the opinion of those who did not like the Pejuang chairman.
“That’s merely their perception, and perceptions can change. We find that Mahathir always gets a good response whenever he meets the public. So this is only what some people say. Those who don’t like him will definitely say he isn’t as influential as before.
“As for those who support him, take a look at his blog, Chedet. Among the politicians, Mahathir’s blog gets the most number of likes,” he said.
Shahruddin admitted that Pejuang’s popularity was to some extent due to Mahathir, mainly due to his services to the country.
“If you mention Pejuang, people will think, ‘Oh, Mahathir, yes, we remember what he’s done’. Many remember Mahathir’s services. Everything he did turned out well,” he said.
Shahruddin said Pejuang’s future was bright due to their young candidates and party members.
“Our young candidates outnumber Muda’s. We have 10 young candidates, while Muda only has six.” FMT
PKR not using PH logo in Johor because of ‘Mahathir stigma’
PKR strategist Wong Chen said the decision made the party grassroots feel happier overall and the campaign team on the ground is happier and more committed.
Mahathir’s Cabinet had contained PKR leaders who were aligned to former deputy president Azmin Ali, who led other PKR members and MPs out of the party in the “Sheraton Move” that ultimately led to the collapse of the PH government.
He said it was thus important for PKR to use its own logo for the elections. However PH partners DAP and Amanah have voiced their disagreement and will continue using the PH logo.
“So that’s why it’s very hard to explain to our partners DAP and Amanah sometimes, but we hope they understand our point of view.”
Wong Chen said he believed the party, in using its own logo, was more united following Azmin’s exit from the party. “Voters tend to vote for you if your team is more united and more committed.”
On whether PKR is losing its relevance after being wiped out in Melaka and Sarawak, Wong Chen said he did not believe so, though he conceded the party faced challenges following the Azmin-led exodus.
“That was a sense of betrayal and when something big like this happens to the party, of course the public opinion of it drops dramatically.
“It’s quite good in a way that these people were interested in power and their positions more than the love for the party or what we stand for, our philosophy for social justice, so they have left and that is good.”
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.